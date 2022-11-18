Alexis Ren showed off her fit figure in tight spandex. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Alexis Ren has been looking amazing as she arched back into an impressive camel pose, wearing skintight spandex to show off her flexible physique.

The 25-year-old California girl hit the gym in her black Alo yoga set, which included curve-hugging shorts and a matching tank top.

Alexis fashioned her glistening golden locks back into a low bun to keep all the focus on her fitness.

She completed the sporty ensemble with a pair of white New Balance sneakers and shin-high black socks.

Beyond highlighting her bendy body, the challenging yoga pose also drew attention to Alexis’ super-sculpted physique and trim waistline.

Of course, one look at the young star will tell you that she’s probably a regular at her local gym.

Pic credit: @alexisren/Instagram

Still, this wasn’t the only jaw-dropping activewear moment Alexis has had on social media lately…

Alexis Ren showed off her toned tummy in gray leisurewear for Alo partnership

With a body like hers, it should be no surprise that Alexis serves as a brand ambassador for Alo, a clothing brand dedicated to empowering women through functional fashion.

The five-foot-nine beauty regularly supports the brand by promoting new products and sales events on her Instagram page.

Last week, she shared a carousel of photos wearing a gray set with a cropped top to unveil her chiseled abs.

The look also included low-rise sweatpants and a matching headband to keep her hair under control.

She tagged the brand in the caption and shared promotional details with her 16.8M followers.

Alexis Ren stunned in tight yellow dress for cover of Grazia magazine

Alexis was recently given the honor of featuring on the cover of Grazia magazine, something she called “an absolute dream.”

For the photo shoot, the social media star showed off her gorgeous complexion in a revealing yellow dress while holding the reigns of a black stallion.

The garment had a large cut-out in the center and was tied around Alexis’ neck in a halter style.

She rocked oversized gold hoop earrings and a deep mauve lip color, and her hair was left down to cascade over one shoulder.

Still, despite these daring ensembles, Alexis shared her favorite wardrobe essential in an interview with Grazia magazine, saying, “Right now, my favourite wardrobe essential is my favourite pair of boyfriend jeans. My go-to look is my boyfriend jeans with a tank top and a pair of Vans. I feel like it is timeless, comfortable, and I can pretty much do anything in that outfit.”