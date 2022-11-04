Alexis Ren wowed at the amfAR Gala in her bejeweled gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Alexis Ren looked stunning in a tan bejeweled dress as she attended the amfAR Gala.

The 25-year-old model and social media personality turned heads as she arrived at the 20th Annual Gala. The amfAR Gala is held yearly to raise money for AIDS research and generally attracts much star attention.

Ren walked the red carpet in a gorgeous formfitting beige gown with dozens of rows of tiny tan jewels layering the dress. The bejeweled dress hugged her form beautifully and shimmered in the lights at the gala.

The dress was sleeveless and backless, and Ren posed in a way to reveal the small rose tattoo on the side of her torso. She posed sideways for the camera, looking over her shoulder for the shot.

She forewent jewelry for the occasion but went glam with her makeup which included mascara and glossy lipstick.

Ren opted to wear her golden locks in a braid down her back, with several loose strands framing her face nicely.

Alexis Ren went glam for amfAR Gala

Ren donned her stunning beige gown to attend the amfAR Gala. The photo was snapped as she posed on the event’s red carpet to the backdrop of amfAR’s yellow banner.

Alexis Ren stunned in beige as she attended the star-studded amfAR 20th Annual Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ren was far from the only celebrity that glammed up to attend the gala. The gala drew in numerous stars, including Jenna Dewan, Mary Fitzgerald, Hayden Panettiere, Kelly Rowland, Tyga, Scout Willis, and Madison Beer.

Sign up for our newsletter!

American singer and actress Rowland was another star who stunned at the Gala as she debuted an elegant black ensemble. For her look, she wore a gorgeous strapless, formfitting black dress that pooled into a train at her feet.

She paired the dress with an enormous black fur coat, diamond necklace, bracelet, and dangle earrings.

Selling Sunset’s Fitzgerald also attended the event and went all out with a sleeveless, backless black dress with slits in the torso. The dress was complete with a plunging neckline and a long train.

While Fitzgerald and Rowland went with black, Ren showed how good beige looks on the red carpet.

Ren is the founder of We Are Warriors

In addition to her work as a model and social media personality, Ren is the founder of We Are Warriors. We Are Warriors is a wellness and fitness community that strives to support the next generation of leaders.

Ren has expanded the community into a brand that includes a clothing line, classes, and events. The community has also allowed her to mentor young women.

This past September, she told Just Jared that she’d mentored over 100,000 girls in her community. She has utilized social media to further expand her wellness community.

On the site’s Instagram page, she often posts news of upcoming events, special offers, challenges, and fitness routines to draw followers in.

The goal of Ren’s community is to help her members live healthy and fulfilling lives.

We Are Warriors has also allowed her to further her work as a mental health activist.