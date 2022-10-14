Alexis Ren looks beautiful in caramel hair and natural makeup for event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Is there something that model Alexis Ren cannot wear?

By now, it is no surprise that the social media personality is one of the best “it” girls out there, and she continues to show it on her social media constantly.

Ren is not only a model but also an actress now, as she recently starred in the same movie as Antonio Banderas titled The Enforcer.

But if there is something she knows how to do, it is to leave people’s jaws on the floor.

She recently did just that by wearing a chic white crop top with a low V-neck.

She let her incredible toned abs show off by pairing it with a Dolce & Gabbana black mini skirt that made her legs look miles long.

Alexis Ren wows in black sheer stockings and mini skirt

Ren gave this outfit a sexy look by putting on some thigh-high, sheer black stockings and a pair of shiny leather flat shoes.

The model kept this outfit simple and didn’t accessorize it much. She only hung a black shoulder bag on her shoulder and let her makeup and hair be the main focus.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her gorgeous blonde caramel hair was parted down the middle and styled in loose waves.

Last but not least, her makeup made her look fierce. She overlined her lips with a brown nude color, and her brown eyes were adorned with a sharp eyeliner wing.

Ren posted several pictures of herself wearing this incredible outfit on her Instagram, which is not too far from 17 million followers.

Alexis Ren talks about her daily routine

Ren is a very beautiful woman with an enormous following and a music and acting career that has just begun.

The 25-year-old sat down with GRAZIA magazine to talk about what it is like to be her for a day, as well as her beauty secrets.

A busy life means she doesn’t have an exact time to wake up, but she never sleeps past 9 a.m.; however, she did admit to sometimes staying up pretty late to work on several projects, which is when she feels more creative.

She described her whole skincare, makeup, and hair care routine for the magazine, as well as shared what she likes to do in the mornings by saying, “I journal. I think journaling is one of the most important things to build into your morning routine. Looking back, you get to see yourself grow in your writing. When I look back on my journals from even five years ago, it makes me proud to see how much I’ve grown and evolved.”