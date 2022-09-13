Alexis Ren stuns in burgundy bra as she gives thanks

Alexis Ren in new Victoria’s Secret collection. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/Admedia

Alexis Ren stunned in a burgundy bra as she gave thanks to Victoria’s Secret while announcing that she is going to be a part of their new Fall 2022 campaign.

Victoria’s Secret is out! Their new fall line Body By Victoria’s Secret is going to include several familiar faces, one being Alexis Ren.

The American social media personality and model took to social media to show off her perfect figure.

Alexis was seen wearing a burgundy bra and matching zip-up sweatshirt from their new collection, Body By Victoria’s Secret.

The Body by Victoria Collection features a wide range of the lingerie companies’ best-selling styles in new Autumn hues.

With memory fit lining, fully adjustable straps, and smoothing back features, this collection will definitely sell itself. However, having Alexis Ren in their campaign is a great bonus.

Shop Alexis Ren’s Victoria’s Secret look

In the photo shoot, Alexis is pictured wearing the Love Cloud Smooth Demi Bra in size 32D in the color Kir.

According to their website, this bra boasts a whole new level of comfort and will be a new wardrobe staple. It features its signature cloud-like padding, smoothing side-and-back panels, and gold V-hardware for a glam touch. To shop the look, it’s available on their website for $49.95.

Alexis looked absolutely breathtaking in her Instagram post, with little makeup and the iconic Victoria’s Secret messy wave in her hair.

When scrolling through her post, you can see her wearing the Love Cloud Push-Up Plunge Bra in Pastel Lavender Shimmer. To get his look, fans can get buy this bra for $54.95 on their website.

The 25-year-old American model captioned the post by saying, “I feel so honored to be a part of the Fall 2022 Collections campaign with @victoriassecret. Truly my inner child is squealing right now. Thank you to the VS family for welcoming me into their world. ❤️”.

Victoria’s Secret new lingerie line

In addition to their signature bras, the fall collection also features new designs for their line of comfy pajamas.

On the official Victoria’s Secret Instagram, models Alexis Ren, Candice Huffine, and Reign Judge are seen wearing some of the new colors from the line.

The witty caption reads, “There are pajamas, and then there are *pajamas*. Elevate your nighttime look with chic, modal styles in fresh, autumnal hues and prints.”

To shop the loo, fans can get the Modal Pajama Set for only $64.95.