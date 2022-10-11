Alexis Ren stuns braless in a white crop top for mirror selfie

Alexis Ren showed off her toned abs to fans Tuesday afternoon. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Alexis Ren Knows how to be a show-stopper, even in a casual outfit. She was seen braless in a recent mirror selfie looking better than ever.

The model has had a really exciting week, so it makes sense for her to want to go the casual route today. Recently Alexis was the cover star for Ocean Drive Magazine. The publication focuses on high fashion and luxury lifestyles and has been doing so since 1993.

The magazine interviewed her on a myriad of topics, including her mother’s passing, the future of her acting career, and her wellness community, We are Wellness.

Alexis Ren has also become one of the faces of Victoria’s Secret’s latest campaign. She posted to Instagram, where fans could see Alexis and other models describe what makes their bra’s so great.

In her caption, Alexis divulged that “her inner child is screaming” over her being a part of this campaign.

With all of these great things happening, there is no surprise Alexis would probably need a break. She looked cozy and ready to lounge in her recent stunning share.

Alexis Ren stuns in a tiny crop top

Alexis posted a gorgeous selfie on her Instagram Story. In her home, she wore an all-white outfit, channeling athleisure.

She had on a white crop top adorned with spaghetti straps, giving her 16.8 million followers a peek at her tiny waist.

Keeping the outfit trendy, she wore low-rise white sweatpants for a monochromatic theme. Her pants had dark, vertically lined seams and were made from a windbreaker material.

She topped the look with chunky sneakers and hid her long blond hair under a black cap. While she kept the accessories minimal, she sported dark nail polish that served as a pop of color with the outfit.

Alexis Ren stuns in her all-white outfit in her mirror selfie. Pic credit: @alexisren/Instagram

Alexis Ren is a huge fan of Jennifer Lawrence

Alexis Ren is not shy about her ambitions of wanting to transition to acting as her next step in her career. When speaking to Extra about her first movie role, “The Enforcer,” she admitted just being in a movie is not her only acting goal. At some point, she wants to work with Jennifer Lawrence.

When asked about why she wanted to work with the Hunger Games star, she explained, “I just think she’s an amazing human off-camera, and she doesn’t come from the, you know, traditional acting school, so I relate to her on that.”

Alexis also added that she admired the risks Jennifer takes in movies, which probably would be amazing to see in real time.