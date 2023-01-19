Good thing the Internet is powerful because Alexis Ren threatened to shut down the whole thing with a recent photo showing off her fit frame in a lace dress.

The 26-year-old social media personality isn’t afraid to “go there” with her fashion choices, and this pick was no exception.

The garment was see-through, with visible black undies and stripes of barely-covered areas across her whole figure.

She wore her blonde tresses down with a center part, and the sides slicked back, allowing her flawless face to shine through.

Alexis is one of the most recognizable influencers in the world, and she uses her platform to advocate for mental health, environmental awareness, self-love, and empowerment.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She tagged the designer of the jaw-dropping dress in the post, AYA MUSE, a Los Angeles-based brand dedicated to creating beautiful, ethically made pieces from recycled fabrics.

Pic credit: @alexisren/Instagram

Alexis Ren wore tight white outfit in the snow for Alo partnership

Alexis recently took to Instagram with a series of snowy snaps in a tight white ensemble to promote Alo, a world leader in fitness apparel.

The Dancing with the Stars contestant is dedicated to taking care of her body, making her the perfect fit for the brand.

Not to mention, Alo’s mission of empowering women through fashion and wellness perfectly aligns with Alexis’ core values.

As a proud ambassador, it’s not uncommon for Alexis to promote Alo’s activewear and loungewear collections on her social media page.

She tagged the apparel brand in the caption, adding snowflake and snowman emojis.

Alexis Ren stunned in a revealing yellow dress for cover shoot

Alexis was an absolute vision in a buttery yellow dress that hugged her toned physique for the cover of Grazia magazine.

The ethereal garment featured a flowy skirt and a revealing halter top that opened in the middle to unveil a bare portion of her sculpted midsection.

The stunning fashion model rocked a fierce expression while holding the reins of a striking black horse, her golden locks cascading over one shoulder.

With a face that can stop traffic and a body that’s out of this world, it’s no surprise Alexis has been chosen to represent countless high-end brands.

In an interview for the magazine, Alexis opened up about her go-to workout routine, saying, “Starting my day off with a workout helps me to be my most productive self. I have been a ballerina for 20 years, so ballet is my first love when it comes to movement. I also love long walks and hikes, yoga, and surfing. For me, when I can move through an activity that I love, I enjoy the time spent doing it rather than it feeling like something I need to check off of my to-do list.”