Alexis Ren stuns on Netflix’s The Unforgivable premiere red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Alexis Ren looked incredible in a black jumpsuit.

She wore the outfit while doing ballet training at a dance studio. The model is not known for dancing, but she was a finalist on Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars with her ex-boyfriend Alan Bersten.

Alexis posed with her leg on a ballet bar in a black sleeveless one-piece that hugged her amazing physique.

The tight jumpsuit was from the popular fitness brand Alo and was sleeveless.

She paired it with small hoop earrings and pointe shoes and wore her wavy hair down in a side part.

From wearing cutout dresses to rocking leather bras, Alexis has shown that she has a great fashion sense.

Alexis Ren shows off her balance in a black jumpsuit. Pic Credit: @alexisren/Instagram

Alexis Ren is glamorous in Halloween costume

This year, Alexis decided to channel her inner icon by dressing up as Marilyn Monroe, specifically as Marilyn wearing one of her iconic white dresses. And she did not disappoint.

She wore a plunging white dress with a sheer layer underneath, showing off her toned legs. The dress was both strapless and sleeveless.

The influencer posed barefoot and wore a white curly wig styled by Becca Mader.

Her red lip and natural makeup look were done by celebrity makeup artist Nova Kaplan, who has also worked with Chrissy Teigen and Teresa Giudice.

She shared several side-by-side comparisons of herself and Marilyn Monroe, revealing the uncanny resemblance between the two.

Alexis Ren’s skincare secrets

Being a model for over ten years, from age 13 to now 25, Alexis has still been able to keep her clear skin intact.

She recently revealed some of her daily skincare routine products that she uses to maintain her signature dewy skin look.

In an interview with Glamour Magazine, she said, “I use two facial cleansers: One of them is the Sensi Wash by Sonya Dakar, and the other one is the Blueberry Rebalancing 5.5 Cleanser from Innisfree. The Sensi wash is made with oat milk, so it has this milky feel.”

She also shared her go-to toner. “I use the Elaluz All Day Beauty Water. That’s not a toner, but it does the same thing for me. I spray it on just to hydrate my skin, and then I put on my serums.”

All of the products she named are relatively inexpensive and accessible.

Alexis frequently shows off her no-makeup look with her 16 Million Instagram followers and nearly one Million TikTok followers.