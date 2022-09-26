Alexis Ren shows off amazing abs in tiny crop top

Alexis Ren is golden in voluminous blonde locks. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Alexis Ren’s abs were accentuated in a tiny crop top for a recent set of photos centering the American model, actress, and influencer.

The tiny white top nearly resembled a sports bra, and it showed off the model’s incredibly toned abs. The top featured a curved neckline and straps, allowing the camera to capture Alexis’ toned arms and shoulders.

Alexis wore her long blonde hair loose and parted in the middle, letting it cascade over her shoulders in luscious locks. Her makeup appeared natural and accentuated her plump lips.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel posed in four different shots that brought out her beauty and glamour. The filter over the photos with muted colors gave them a timeless and nostalgic appeal.

Alexis completed her overall sultry and stylish look with long, manicured nails that she gracefully touched to her shoulder.

The accomplished model posted the images to Instagram on Sunday with the caption, “Hey B.” The post has earned well over 230,000 likes and over 500 comments.

Alexis Ren is starring in a film

Alexis Ren is an accomplished model but has also made major moves in her acting career. She stars in The Enforcer, which is available now on demand.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The model and actress posted the trailer for the movie on her Instagram with the caption, “The Enforcer ❤️ in cinemas and on demand September 23rd!”

Alexis opened up to LRM Online, saying, “It has been kind of like a pinch me moment all year. Like, when I finally got to announce it last July, I was just like, ‘what is happening right now?”

Previous to this incredible breakthrough for Alexis, she had roles in music videos for Ed Sheeran and Kygo. Now Alexis is starring with Antonio Banderas, Mojean Ren, and Kate Bosworth.

Alexis Ren opens up about her eating disorder

Alexis has had incredible success, but it didn’t come without hardship. The model has reportedly struggled with an eating disorder and body image.

The American model opened up to Cosmopolitan about her decision to go public with her struggles. The model said, “I kind of was just like, ‘I’m just going to be upfront with everyone. I have nothing to hide.'”

Alexis went on to say, “It’s OK to not be OK. It’s all about how you feel because your body will react to how you feel. Chemically, if you are not happy, your body will not look or be happy.”