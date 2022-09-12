Alexis Ren shows off abs in black crop top

Alexis Ren poses for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Alexis Ren shows off her incredible abs in a black crop top.

The model and social media personality Alexis Ren is in New York right now, attending all the New York Fashion Week events.

In a recent post, Ren shared pictures taken by Perazna (@perazna), a talented Colombian photographer.

Ren is seen wearing a long sleeve black crop top, and she decided to pair it with a mid-length black skirt with two belts intertwined at her waist.

She is ready to take over Manhattan with her long blonde hair in a braid and some black boots with thin short heels.

The pictures capture Ren walking around the city, looking phenomenal.

Alexis Ren looks phenomenal in new photoshoot

Ren shared a couple of pictures from this photoshoot with her 16.6 million Instagram followers.

She captioned this post, “Back and never better @perazna @monsemaison.”

It looks like this iconic outfit is by the NYC-based luxury label MONSE. The brand’s collections are inspired by menswear and classic tailoring with a deconstructed perspective. MONSE is a line for women who seek to stand out from the crowd, and Ren is the perfect example.

Alexis Ren has a new movie on the way

Alexis Ren is not only just a gorgeous model; she is also an actress.

At the young age of 13, she became a model for the label Brandy Melville. When she was 15, photos of her went viral on Tumblr, making her a social media phenomenon.

Ren was named a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Rookie of the year. The 26-year-old has also appeared on Dancing with the Stars, on the cover of Maxim’s Mexico, and in many other publications.

Now moving into acting, Ren is part of a movie called The Enforcer. This story follows the life of Miami’s top mob enforcer, Cruda, who sacrifices everything to tear down the criminal organization he spent his whole life building up. He finds out his boss, Estelle, is putting a young runaway’s life in danger.

The cast for this movie includes personalities like Antonio Banderas, Kate Bosworth, and Mojean Aria, among others.

Ren talked to Grazia about the new phase of her career, “That was something that I was scared of for a while, ‘Am I worthy of having a real career? Do I deserve something like that?’ I know that triggers people sometimes — when people with followings step into a field and then immediately get more opportunities than people who have been there for ten years. I wanted to be very careful with how I position myself in acting.”