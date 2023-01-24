Alexis Ren looked gorgeous in her latest set of photos she shared from her recent vacation in St. Barts in the Caribbean.

The actress and influencer wore an array of outfits in her photo dump, starting with a black lace camisole dress which was very sheer and left little to the imagination.

Alexis posed confidently with one hand behind her head, wearing a gold charm on a black velvet choker and little else.

The 26-year-old appeared fresh-faced with little makeup, if any! Her long blonde hair was pulled back into a low ponytail that fell down the length of her back.

In one photo, she posed from behind, smiling over her left shoulder and showing off her slim but curvy figure in the revealing dress.

Alexis hit a bar with her friend and looked as if she was having a fun night, holding a beer in one hand and what appeared to be a shot in a plastic cup in the other.

Alexis Ren has fun in the sun

The photo set showed a lot of what Alexis has been up to on her Caribbean escape. The next two images showed her walking to another bar with her friend on what seems to be a different night as she was wearing a short neon green dress.

After that, her antics seemed to calm down, and she included photos from two different days where she chilled at the beach.

Alexis wore a pink strapless bikini top with white ruched bottoms in one photo, posing with a large straw sun hat beside her.

In another, she wore an intricate blue cut-out swimsuit as she played in the ocean and squeezed the seawater from her hair. She better watch for dodgy tan lines in that one!

Alexis Ren shares her fitness routine

Alexis shared how important working out is to keep her body in top shape in an interview with Grazia in 2021.

When asked when and what she does to work out, she said, “Starting my day off with a workout helps me to be my most productive self. I have been a ballerina for 20 years, so ballet is my first love when it comes to movement. I also love long walks and hikes, yoga, and surfing. For me, when I can move through an activity that I love, I enjoy the time spent doing it rather than it feeling like something I need to check off of my to-do list.”

She also spends a lot of time working on her business We Are Warriors, which is a personal growth and wellness community that helps members with fitness, beauty, finance, or anything they may be struggling with.

Alexis explained in the interview, “Each month expert guides lead the community in a new challenge to continually build out members’ toolboxes. Past challenges have included Flex & Stretch, Ballet, and Sculpt-Box & Build, while future challenges will focus on topics like financial literacy and career growth.”