Alexis Ren attended the 2023 Versace Fashion Show, and she made sure to dress just right for the occasion.

The social media personality sported a low-rise black skirt that perfectly hugged her hips.

Alexis paired the skirt with a sheer black top that featured long sleeves and large cutouts in the back.

She carried a small black purse that included several gold zippers.

Alexis let her bright blonde hair down, and it tumbled from its middle part all the way to her hips in perfect little waves.

The actress’ makeup was just as stunning, with gorgeous highlights over rosy cheeks, glossy lips, light eyeshadow, and dark lashes.

Alexis worked her angles and showed off all sides of the stylish look.

She gazed into the camera with an intense stare that only a model like herself could pull off.

The entrepreneur captioned her series of images, “@versace forever.”

The post earned over 65,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Alexis Ren models for Alo

Alexis has had a lot of success throughout her career, and this has led her to be sought out by fashion brands such as Alo.

The model posted a series of photos to Instagram that showed her modeling several stylish pieces from Alo and looking incredible in the process.

She worked her angles by posing in multiple ways to show off all sides of the skintight workout gear.

The first was a two-piece white outfit with high-waisted spandex shorts that she paired with black boots over leg warmers.

In the next outfit, Alexis rocked a bronze two-piece set with leggings and a similarly cropped top.

The third showed high-waisted brown pants that included a slight flare toward the ankles and perfectly hugged her figure.

And the last was a gray set made from a comfy cotton material, which left plenty of room for the camera to capture her toned abs.

Alo sells a variety of fashionable gym wear, like the ensembles that Alexis modeled.

Alexis captioned her post, “Choose your fighter @alo.”

The brand was likely happy with the promotion, as it was shared with Alexis’ 17.3 million followers on Instagram.

Alexis Ren shares her ‘love language’

Alexis has often modeled for Alo and seems to love rocking the pieces.

In another post, she was in a pink crop top with a plunging neckline and long sleeves, which she wore over a white leotard.

She sported pink ballerina tights under the entire outfit and looked like a picture-perfect dancer.

The mental health activist captioned her post, “My love language is empty dance studios @alo.”

The beautiful post earned over 127,000 likes and was flooded with thousands of comments.