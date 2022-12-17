Alexis Ren is gorgeous in Victoria’s Secret lingerie as she strikes a pose and shares it on social media. Pic credit: @alexisren/Instagram

Alexis Ren closed her eyes and struck a pose resulting in a beautiful picture shared on social media.

The actress and model posted the stunning shot on her Instagram Story for the enjoyment of her 16.9 million followers.

The picture showed Alexis modeling Victoria’s Secret sleepwear with a satin nightgown showing a bit of skin and her killer figure.

Although the image appeared on her social media, it looked straight off the pages of a high-end fashion magazine.

While Alexis certainly has experience in glossy magazines, her recent share was just for fans.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Alexis tagged Victoria’s Secret, the manufacturer of the lingerie and the brand that has employed her recently. Victoria’s Secret has pivoted into a new direction after being plagued by scandal and subsequently canceling its annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The brand has used models like Alexis to rehabilitate its image and showcase a wider variety of people.

Alexis appeared to do a great job representing the brand as she worked her angles with perfection.

Alexis Ren stuns in Victoria’s Secret pajamas

Alexis rocked the Victoria’s Secret Satin & Lace Romper with a black lace trim and a keyhole front. The nightgown featured red and black with a cutout underneath the bodice and material that ended at the thighs.

Alexis donned the plaid version, but the garment also comes in lipstick red and forest green. The Victoria’s Secret Satin & Lace Romper has a retail price of $69.95, but it is currently on sale for $41.97.

Alexis tilted her head back with her straight blonde tresses cascading down her back.

She closed her eyes as she got into the moment from the comfort of her living space. Behind Alexa were the custom wood doors that made up her closet and a display filled with jewelry.

Pic credit: @alexisren/Instagram

As Alexis got ready for bed, morning was right around the corner, and so was her daily skincare routine.

Alexis Ren’s skincare routine

Alexis knows the importance of skincare, especially as a booked and busy model.

She spoke with Grazia magazine, where she detailed her favorite products and skincare routine.

She explained, “I start with the Sensei Wash by Sonya Dakar. I then take a reusable pad and use Thayers Alcohol-Free Unscented Witch Hazel Toner to wipe off any residue from sleeping. Next, I apply the Giorgio Armani Prima Smart Moisture Serum, followed by the Caudalie Premier Cru The Eye Cream.”

Alexis revealed that her final steps involved Sonya Dakar moisturizer and Sonya Dakar SPF to protect her face from harmful UV rays.