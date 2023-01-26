Alexis Ren was absolutely everything in a recent promotion for Alo, showing off her enviable figure in a tiny leather skirt and tight-fitting top.

The 26-year-old influencer has been anything but shy about her love for the fitness apparel brand, frequently advertising the sporty ensembles on her page.

Still, there was just something about her most recent post that really set it apart, maybe the small, sun-kissed portion of her toned abs visible between the pleated miniskirt and white turtleneck.

While only part of her face was visible, Alexis appeared to go the natural route with her makeup for the shoot, her full lips the perfect shade of light pink.

She wore her long mane of blonde hair down with a beachy texture, topping off the look with a black fiddler cap.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Back at it @alo,” she captioned the jaw-dropping share.

Naturally, her fans went wild in the comment section, writing things like, “AHHH THE VIBES ARE IMMACULATE🔥,” “Love this look 💚,” and “Would like to see the full-length shot of that.🔥”

Pic credit: @alexisren/Instagram

But of course, Alo isn’t the only fashion label lucky enough to have Alexis as an ambassador…

Alexis Ren stunned in revealing blue gown to promote Frame

Alexis looked like bonafide royalty earlier this month, modeling a gorgeous blue dress that appeared to have been made specifically with her body in mind.

The five-foot-nine showstopper posed her heart out to promote Frame, a designer brand known for its high-end denim, cotton, leather, and cashmere collections.

In addition to the dress, she sported a cropped white sweater with blue jeans, a silky white blouse left unbuttoned, and black leather pants.

Oh, and spoiler alert: Every single look was perfection with a capital P (not there were any doubts).

Alexis Ren sizzled in sheer black lace dress for night out

Alexis darn-near broke the internet, posting jaw-dropping photos in a see-through black lace dress that left almost nothing to the imagination.

The thriving California girl donned the daring number for a night out with friends, highlighting her confidence in the sheer number that showed off her toned physique.

Her face featured a dewy glow, and she wore her long tresses straight down her back with the sides slicked back for a high-fashion look.

At the end of the carousel, Alexis could be seen frolicking on the beach in an edgy blue bathing suit that accentuated her curves.

Of course, she tagged the designer, AYA MUSE, a Los Angeles-based clothing label devoted to serving up gorgeous, ethically made pieces from recycled fabrics.

Also, rather than using words, she chose to express herself in the caption through a string of emojis, “🌴🌺🕊💋🦋.”

Alexis Ren creates We Are Warriors

Now, for any women wanting to enhance their personal development alongside Alexis (AKA everyone), you’re in luck because she founded We Are Warriors in 2021, an online hub for mental health, wellness, yoga, and fitness.

When asked why she started the interactive platform, the answer seemed to come easy, “I felt that social media in today’s world had become a place of competition and distorted ideas of what it meant to live a fulfilled life; I wanted to create a community that served as a safe space for women to heal, grow, learn, and support one another, rather than comparing themselves.”

The online wellness community offers a variety of courses and opportunities for their members. At present, they are accepting applications for a 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training course, which is $3,000 full price but on sale for $2,300.

Their site also offers a variety of fitness courses, branded clothing, online journal posts, and additional information to help women become the best version of themselves.