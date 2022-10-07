Alexis Ren in sports bra shows off incredible abs

Alexis Ren shows off her incredible abs in a sports bra. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Alexis Ren donned a sports bra and showed off her incredibly toned abs.

The 25-year-old social media personality posed in a mirror selfie to show off her workout gear from the women’s fitness clothing brand Alo.

For the photo, Ren held her phone up in front of her face. This gave viewers a glimpse of her perfectly manicured fingernails which matched her outfit perfectly.

Her workout outfit consisted of a simple black sports bra and black leggings. She also wore a thin, brown jacket open over her sports bra.

Ren opted to let her blond hair hang loose over her shoulders for the pic.

She posed against a black background with the words “alo” on it, to bring further attention to the brand.

Alexis Ren showed off her incredibly toned body in fitness wear

Ren’s workout get-up perfectly framed her toned, athletic physique and incredible abs.

Pic credit: @alexisren/Instagram

However, her incredibly toned abs aren’t surprising considering the vlogger frequently shares her workout routines with her followers. She usually shares her grueling workout routines on YouTube, where her channel boasts over 1 million subscribers.

Her videos show her participating in HIIT workouts, as well as oblique, ab, and glute workouts.

In addition to working out, Ren has also sought to encourage wellness in her fans and followers. Two years ago she launched a Wellness Community with Allie Michelle called We Are Warriors.

We Are Warriors urges both mental wellness and physical wellness.

The community strives to empower women by challenging them mentally and physically to push them toward personal growth and wellness.

Ren’s next venture is acting

In addition to staying fit and advocating for health and wellness on social media, Ren wants to get into the acting industry.

Ren got her start from YouTube vlogging and has acted in music videos and appeared on Dancing with the Stars. However, her acting career took a big turn after she made her film debut in The Enforcer which was released in September.

Speaking to Ocean Drive, Ren indicated that she has found her true self through acting. Though she fought against the idea a bit, she eventually recognized that acting was the next natural step in her career.

Ren is slowly progressing from influencer to actress, although the transition isn’t easy. She reiterated struggling for quite a while to land her big role before she finally broke into the industry with The Enforcer.

Now that she has starred alongside Antonio Banderas and Kate Bosworth in The Enforcer, she would also love to work with Jennifer Lawrence or Robert Downey, Jr. on a movie.

As she balances fitness and social media advocacy, Ren is also already looking to the future and hoping to break further into the acting industry.