Alexis Ren in cutout dress reveals abs

Alexis Ren looked simply stunning as she donned a black maxi dress for a new picture shared with fans.

The beautiful model and social media personality treated her fans to two new images as she rocked the LBD.

Facing the camera, Alexis stood between two large paneled sliding doors, emerging from what appeared to be a bedroom behind her.

The knitted dress had a swooping asymmetric neckline, with only one of the sleeves covering a shoulder. On the opposite side, the dress revealed more of the model’s tanned skin with the addition of a cutout panel at her waist.

The fitted dress hugged her figure tight, finishing just below her knees, and met a pair of patent knee-high boots.

Her long blonde tresses were styled in a middle part and fell behind her shoulders in the first image. A swipe right offered a closer perspective of the model, where her blonde waves had been brought in front of her bare shoulder so fans could admire them.

Alexis simply captioned the image, “Home 🖤,” and tagged dress designer Camila Coelho and online clothing store Revolve.

Alexis wore the Nahla Knit Dress in Black, priced at $180.00.

The model’s 16.7 million Instagram followers went wild for the look, reacting with heart eyes and fire emojis in the comments.

One fan simply said, “Wow,” while another had similar sentiments and commented, “Just Woooow 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

Alexis Ren talks about acting and the hard times of her life

The American beauty has recently ventured into the acting world, starring alongside Antonio Banderas in the movie The Enforcer. She recently posted stills from the movie in an Instagram post.

In a recent interview with Ocean Drive, she discussed how it took her three years of acting classes, and finding a movie director who saw potential in her even when she had never acted before, to get into the acting and film industry, which is something she had been wanting to do for quite some time.

She also touched upon a subject close to her heart, the death of her mom from colon cancer in 2014, which sent her into a very dark period of her life.

Thankfully, she stated she is able to use her as guidance and channel those emotions when acting by saying, “No matter what moment or location I’m in, I just like to tune into my mom and listen to music that triggers those darker emotions. […] I wasn’t able to do that before my mom passed away. I feel like everything was really aligned for me to be able to do this.”

Alexis Ren wows on the cover of Ocean Drive magazine

Alexis became the cover star for the magazine looking breathtaking in a beautiful and classy aquamarine swimsuit with a plunging neckline.

Her long blonde hair was loosely braided into two parts, and she showed off her incredibly toned legs in the swimsuit.

For another photo, she wore an emerald green corset top underneath a black pinstripe suit jacket and matching miniskirt.

She showed off her incredible abs and accessorized with a gold choker necklace as she posed against a wall with the sun beaming down on her glowing skin.

She captioned the post, “Honored to be the cover of @oceandrivemag ❤️ thank you to my wonderful team,” and proceeded to tag everyone who made the photoshoot possible.