Alexis Ren looks incredible in a full face of makeup for the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Model and actress Alexis Ren looked incredible in a casual outfit.

Ren recently promoted some pieces from Alo Yoga which is a Los Angeles-based brand that dedicates its time to making the most comfortable activewear to keep customers active while also looking fantastic and fashionable.

Ren was seen posing in the middle of the street wearing a light grey cropped long-sleeve shirt that allowed her to show off her incredible curves and defined abs.

However, she decided to layer that with a vest shirt in a darker shade of the same color.

Next, she put on a pair of loose sweatpants that matched the headband she wore on her braided blonde hair.

For shoewear, she chose a white pair of sneakers with some metallic touches, and she accessorized by only wearing some silver hoop earrings and a natural makeup look.

Alexis Ren poses in an all-black outfit to promote Versace bag

The model is taking bigger roles in the fashion industry as more people get to know her name.

She recently put on a plunging black leather bra, miniskirt, and long coat that made her figure look even more toned than usual. All of this is to promote a black Versace handbag with beautiful gold decorations.

Ren really channeled the aesthetic of Versace. She wore an all-black outfit, and also accessorized with some gold jewelry and a headband that kept her long blonde straight hair out of her face.

Alexis Ren discusses acting career

The 25-year-old starred not long ago next to Antonio Banderas in a movie called The Enforcer. But this is not something Ren does on a daily basis, in fact, she is brand new to the movie industry.

She talked to Ocean Drive about this new road her career is taking and how excited she was to have been given this opportunity since she had no previous acting experience, “It is a very organic and natural transition to move to acting, but for so long I fought it—I don’t even know why. [..] But I’ve wanted to be so much more than just pushed into the ‘influencer’ category that remained for so many years—I feel like I’ve held a grudge over that perception of me for so long because it made it so hard for me to be respected in the modeling industry.”