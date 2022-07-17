Alexis Ren goes braless in skintight spandex for ‘favorite part of her day’

Alexis Ren works out in skintight spandex for ballet session. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Model and fitness fanatic Alexis Ren is known for her slender physique, short but intense workouts, and extreme modeling prowess.

Whether it’s for work or for fun, Alexis makes modeling look easy, even though there’s a lot of hard work that goes into it.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 25-year-old model shared the “favorite part of her day” with her 16.5 million followers.

Ending her caption with an emoji of ballet slippers, the social media star stood with her hip popped out and her back arched as she snapped a picture in the mirror.

Though her phone blocks much of her face, viewers can tell that her hair is pulled back into a messy bun for the dancing workout.

The outfit includes a pale green top and soft pink skirt as well as white leggings. Alexis wore the skirt over her hips as she posed for the shot, her toned figure visible through the spandex fabric.

Alexis Ren goes braless for ballet dancing in skintight spandex

Alexis was channeling her dancer-self that many fans saw on Dancing with the Stars Season 27, where she finished in fourth place.

Though she might never return to DWTS again, it’s clear that ballet dancing still holds a special place in her life.

Pic credit: @alexisren/Instagram

Ballet is just one of many ways that Alexis gets her workouts in, as she’s a fan of short but intense workouts. She boasts an ab workout that is only about 10 minutes long, but very high intensity as she says anyone who does the workout will feel it the next day.

Going further into her hobbies, the influencer has also made workout videos based on her ballet dancing. Several videos are uploaded to her YouTube channel where she shows her workouts and makeup routines.

She also shares workouts on the YouTube channel for We Are Warriors, a wellness brand and community she created alongside Alexandra Mitchell.

Alexis Ren’s ‘NFT wellness community’ We Are Warriors

We Are Warriors advertises on their website that they are a “membership network” that works on “connecting and supporting the next generation of leaders.”

It is considered a private network for influencers and the staff are “influencer teachers.” They also note that the site is “an online fitness and mental wellbeing community” that helps “thousands of women from all around the world in transforming their body and mind one monthly challenge at a time.”

Their Instagram page features different inspirational quotes and messages, workouts, and different promotions from different brands.

Though We Are Warriors works to help women be the best version of themselves they can be, Alexis also posts her personal workouts for everyone to see for free on her personal YouTube channel.