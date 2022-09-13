Alexis Ren dazzles in cutout black dress

Alexis Ren smiles for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Alexis Ren has dazzled followers in a cutout black dress.

The model and Instagram sensation attended the Revolve party during New York Fashion Week.

Ren is known for having a very edgy and modern fashion style, and she always showcases that on the red carpet.

This time she wore a cutout black dress that was attached by strings behind her neck and was connected to the bottom. The top was finished off with a sexy slit in the back.

She opted not to accessorize this look with jewels, rather, she styled her long blonde hair into a braid.

For footwear, she opted for a pair of black-heeled sandals.

Alexis Ren looks stunning for Revolve party

The American media personality now finds herself in the Big Apple like many other celebrities attending the various events for New York Fashion Week.

In terms of her relationships, the model’s most public and recent romance was with American actor Noah Centineo, who is mostly known for playing Peter in the teen romantic comedy To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Ren and Centineo dated from March 2019 to January 2020.

Alexis Ren talks about her eating disorder

The 25-year-old might be young and beautiful, but she has stumbled across some difficult times in her life.

Ren was only 17 when she lost her mother, who was extremely close to her, to breast cancer in January 2014.

She opened up to Cosmopolitan about the big challenges she has had to face when it comes to her personal image. “I kind of was just like, ‘I’m just going to be upfront with everyone. I have nothing to hide,” she said.

After the tragic death of a loved one, Alexis met former boyfriend Jay Alvarrez, who ended up taking her to exotic destinations and filming content for his YouTube channel. All this unpredicted traveling made it difficult for Ren to find the food she wanted to eat and maintain control over her strict diet. After ending things with Alvarrez, Ren began to listen to her friend’s and family’s concerns.

She took a break for about eight months from traveling and her godmother, Joni Lerner, introduced her to Maggie Tanielian, a certified personal trainer and health nutritional coach.

Now, Ren is back and healthy focusing on her career. Her message to her fans is, “It’s OK to not be OK. It’s all about how you feel because your body will react to how you feel. Chemically, if you are not happy, your body will not look or be happy.”