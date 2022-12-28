Alexis Ren braves the snow in a tight black jumpsuit

Alexis Ren stepped out in the snow in a black sleeveless bodysuit and boots. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Alexis Ren braved the snow in a stylish black ensemble, including a sleeveless bodysuit. The 26-year-old social media personality and model shared her cute reaction to the recent snowy weather hitting much of the U.S.

She donned a formfitting sleeveless black bodysuit to head into the snow, which hugged her toned figure nicely. The bodysuit featured spaghetti shoulder straps and a plunging neckline.

While the bodysuit didn’t look too warm, she wore appropriate shoes for the weather. Ren donned a pair of black puffer boots that reached just below her knees.

Additionally, she didn’t need sleeves because she wore elbow-length black fingerless gloves over her arms. However, her upper arms and shoulders were bare in the frigid outdoors.

She finished her look with a furry black cap with ear flaps on her head. Ren wore the cap over her long blond hair, which tumbled out from underneath her cap and over her shoulders.

In the short video, she could be seen walking and posing in the snow as she showed off her black outfit.

Alexis Ren proved she can rock a bodysuit

In the photo’s caption, she wrote, “Out here” and paired it with a tiny, wintry snowman emoji. The video played to the relaxing tune of Megami’s Star Shopping and went nicely with her poses and outfit.

This isn’t the first time Alexis Ren proved she could slay in a bodysuit. The model has frequently posed in bodysuits of all styles and stunned in each.

Shortly before donning her black bodysuit, she went in the opposite direction with a purely white one. This wintry jumpsuit was pearly white with a turtleneck and long sleeves.

She paired the bodysuit with white earmuffs and further accentuated its color by posing against the white snow once more.

When the weather was warmer, she traded her long-sleeve, legged bodysuit for a sleeveless and short bodysuit. She shared a photo of herself wearing a short Yoga Alo bodysuit in summer paired stylishly with an oversized leather jacket.

She has modeled the warm-weather-friendly Alo Yoga bodysuits in both black and grey. For the grey one, she wore it plain, accessorized with just a tiny white handbag.

She is one of several celebrities bringing bodysuits and catsuits back into style.

Ren is an Alo Yoga partner

Ren has frequently modeled Alo Yoga bodysuits as part of her partnership with the brand. Alo Yoga is one of the brands she most frequently promotes on Instagram to her 17 million followers.

Ren is a talented dancer who appeared on Dancing with the Stars, so the activewear suits her needs well. She has shared photos of herself donning Alo Yoga while practicing ballet in the studio.

She also gave her followers a firsthand look at the comfort and durability of activewear by wearing it for a grueling ab workout with Alo. The workout videos have aided Ren in promoting activewear and healthy lifestyles for her followers.

However, she has also shown that Alo’s clothing isn’t strictly for active use. She has created some stunning outfits using clothing pieces from Alo and matching them with miniskirts, jackets, or stockings.

She has fostered a strong partnership with Alo for the past year by modeling its clothes and showing its versatility.