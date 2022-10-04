Alexis Ren braless in tight gown shows off massive butterfly

Alexis Ren shows off her physique in a strapless dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Alexis Ren looks incredible as she posed while braless in a thigh-skimming dress.

The model stunned in the outfit at Cosmopolitan’s recent CosmoTrips launch party.

Alexis wore a strapless black bodycon dress with a large blue and yellow butterfly detailed on the front.

She styled the look with a chic high ponytail and light green eyeshadow, which she showed off while smiling with her eyes shut.

She also rocked a pair of simple black strappy heels and a nude color lip to finish off the look.

From swimsuit photoshoots to cropped tops that show off her physique, Alexis Ren is known to be fashion-forward.

Alexis Ren looks incredible in butterfly print dress. Pic credit: @alexisren/Instagram

Alexis Ren’s recent magazine cover for Ocean Drive

The model’s most recent cover was for the magazine Ocean Drive, which is her first cover with the publication.

For the front cover, she showed off her legs in a blue and white striped one-piece swimsuit and wore her hair in two french braids.

Her second look consisted of a striped mini skirt with a matching blazer. She also rocked a turquoise corset and a gold necklace.

She later posted two more photoshoot looks for the feature.

The third was a high fashion black turtleneck with short shorts and lace knee-high tights, and the last outfit was a silk white mini dress with a cutout right above her stomach.

Alexis Ren loves fashion and takes it very seriously, and recently even discussed what she considers her go-to closet staple.

In an interview with Grazia, she revealed, “Right now, my favourite wardrobe essential is my favourite pair of boyfriend jeans. My go-to look is my boyfriend jeans with a tank top and a pair of Vans. I feel like it is timeless, comfortable, and I can pretty much do anything in that outfit.”

Alexis Ren celebrates wellness group with 3-day retreat

Among other things, Alex Ren created an NFT wellness group called We are Warriors with friend Allie Michelle back in 2021.

A few days ago, the owners celebrated a 3-day retreat with all of their members in style.

She took to Instagram to post about it and captioned it, “Here come the tears. Girls, thank you for letting me be your sister, mentor, and friend. Thank you to some of you who traveled across the world to be here with me. I will forever treasure the memories we made. Here’s to many more. I love you @wearewarriors!!”

For the Warriors event, she wore a white crop top that showed off her abs, mid-rise black pants, and golden hoop earrings.