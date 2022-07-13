Alexis Ren arches back in swimsuit for cash

Alexis Ren posed beachside in a one-piece swimsuit for her latest ad. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Social media star and model Alexis Ren is back out in nature for a new photoshoot, this time taking to the beach for the summery swimsuit pics.

Alexis shared a post and several shots on social media for her 16.5 million followers’ viewing pleasure, and the post itself has gained over 46,000 likes since it was posted.

Alexis Ren arches back on the beach for ‘a laid-back summer’

Alexis’s single photo post features her front and center as she arches her back slightly and tilts her head back, focusing her entire self toward the sun.

Her slender figure is displayed as the model basks in the sun. The swimsuit gives a vintage feel to the model, as it features a black bottom and white top with large buttons and faux pockets.

Alexis is glowing and appears at peace in the shoot, which isn’t surprising based on her last post revealing, “nature heals.”

She captioned the photo, “A laid-back summer in [Karl Lagerfeld] #KARLLAGERFELDPARIS #Ad,” signifying that she was making some cash from the shots. Although the specific amount hasn’t been revealed, it’s safe to assume she made a nice chunk of change based on her millions of followers.

The model took to her Instagram Stories to share additional shots from the ad campaign in various poses. As she goes from looking down to right at the camera, the beach background suits the sunkissed model.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She shared the link to the new swimsuit line in the last photo from the shoot, advising fans to “click here to shop their new swim.”

Pic credit: @alexisren/Instagram

Alexis Ren reveals her skincare and makeup routine

When Alexis isn’t modeling, she’s known for sharing some beauty tips and workout routines on her YouTube channel.

She talked to GRAZIA and walked them through her beauty routine in the morning, revealing which products she uses and how long it takes her to get ready (either “two seconds or two hours”).

She advised, “My morning skincare routine varies depending on whether my plans for the day involve makeup or a bare face. I start with the Sensei Wash by Sonya Dakar. I then take a reusable pad and use Thayers Alcohol-Free Unscented Witch Hazel Toner to wipe off any residue from sleeping. Next, I apply the Giorgio Armani Prima Smart Moisture Serum, followed by the Caudalie Premier Cru The Eye Cream, applying each to my fingers and patting gently, especially on the skin around my eyes. I finish with Sonya Dakar moisturizer and top it off with Sonya Dakar’s SPF. We all know how important SPF is, so I make sure never to forget it.”

As for her makeup, she uses Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Quicky Contour Stick, Beauty Contour Color Pinch Cream Blusher, Georgia Armani concealer, and a highlighter to add some glitter to her face, her previous favorite was the shade I Do from the Morphe x Maddie Zeigler collab.

To finish her makeup, she revealed, “I like to use the L’Oréal Voluminous Original Mascara in Deep Green as I’ve found that the green makes them pop if you have brown eyes. On my lips, I’ve been loving the Marc Jacobs Beauty J’Adore Lipstick in shade 230, named Terra Cotta Blush. I like to keep the makeup routine pretty simple in the morning. As for my hair routine, I typically just let it air dry or use a ghd Curling Iron.”

Though the brands may change over time, it’s clear that Alexis’ morning routine is one of the most important parts of the day.