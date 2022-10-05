Alexis Joy shows off abs in cutout minidress for Shantarm premiere

Alexis Joy poses up close. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Alexis Joy looked incredible in a nude-colored minidress.

The interviewer wore the look to the recent Shantaram TV show premiere, and she definitely turned heads.

The dress is an off-the-shoulder dress with a large cutout at the stomach, showing off her amazing physique.

She rocked the dress braless and paired it with cream-colored heels, a natural makeup look, and gold jewelry.

Even though she comes to events to interview, she steals the show on the red carpets.

She took to social media to show off her incredible look to her fans.

Alexis Joy supports Lisa Vanderpump

A few weeks ago, Alexis revealed that she supported TV star Lisa Vanderpump‘s World Dog Day event earlier this year. This was the sixth annual celebration, and Alexis attended in style.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She shared photos from the event on Instagram with the words, “Such an impactful event that makes a difference in the lives of so many furry friends. Had a remarkable time interviewing the inspiring #LisaVanderpump again and the amazing @dr.evanantin, @raquelleviss and @scheana!”

She looked incredible on the red carpet in a striped burgundy crop top with matching mid-rise jeans. The host paired the look with black booties, tons of gold jewelry, and glam makeup look.

Alexis also showed a picture of herself and Lisa Vanderpump posing together. Lisa wore a chic white blouse and mid-rise black pants.

The TV personality also rocked a textured black blazer with faux fur on the sleeves.

Another person Alexis looked glamorous with was Miss Malibu and Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss. She wore a mint green minidress, her Malibu pageant sash, and a rose pink sweater.

Alexis Joy sees her favorite comedian

Alexis has attended hundreds of events, but this recent appearance may be one of her favorites.

For the first time ever, the red-carpet personality covered a Netflix Is A Joke comedy event at its recent comedy festival. And the comedian of the night was none other than Sebastian Maniscalco.

She took pictures of the night and captioned the post, “My whole family loves #Sebastian Maniscalco, and my mom and I had the best time at his show. We’re still recovering from laughing so hard. Sebastian Maniscalco is such an unrivaled, comedic genius.”

For the night, she wore an off-the-shoulder black crop top with matching short shorts that showed off her toned legs.

She paired the look with a golden necklace, small hoop earrings, and black combat boots.