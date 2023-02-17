Alexis Clark is the ultimate influencer with a social media page covered in bikini pictures with blue sky and pool backdrops galore.

She’s racked up 1 million followers already while sharing an array of stunning shots, including her most recent swimsuit picture in which she looked like she was prepared for St. Patrick’s Day a little early.

Alexis showed off her sensational figure in a shiny green string bikini from Hello Molly, jutting her hip out to the side at a flattering angle.

Her long blonde hair was styled in a braided ponytail and her makeup was kept fresh and youthful emphasizing her bright blue eyes. She kept her beauty game strong, right down to her blue manicure that was noticeable as she held up her phone.

She took a selfie in front of her bathroom mirror as she held on to her braid and stared at the lens with a serious gaze as if she was auditioning for the next bikini runway show.

Even though she was in her bathroom, Alexis managed to give the picture major vacation vibes with her glowing skin tone.

She captioned the shot, “lucky charm 🍀,” clearly feeling the green energy, and received a massive 28,275 likes.

Alexis wore the Hello Molly Cancun Swim Top Green which costs $29.95 and the matching Hello Molly Cancun Swim Bottom Green which costs slightly less at $25.95.

Hello Molly is a Miami-based swimwear brand favored by other bikini influencers, including swimwear model Cindy Prado.

An influencer such as Alexis is a swimwear brand’s ticket to becoming successful, with her influence able to achieve many buyers.

Alexis Clark is a fan of several swimwear brands including BoutineLA

In January 2022, she promoted BoutineLA which is famous for the X logo on its pieces.

Alexis took a full-length mirror selfie in what appeared to be a hotel or dressing room as she turned up the heat in a red bikini from the brand.

The swimsuit featured spaghetti straps, a tie in the middle, and thicker straps on the bottoms that came together around small circles.

The influencer put one leg out in front of her to elongate her leg as she covered her face with her phone.

Apparently loving the red color of her bikini, Alexis put a red heart emoji in the caption.

Alexis is an ambassador for fast fashion retailer Fashion Nova

Along with many other influencers, Alexis is an ambassador for Fashion Nova and almost every outfit she shares on her Instagram is from the brand.

A recent January swimsuit shot featured a bikini in red with long sleeves from the fast fashion retail giant.

She captioned the shot, “where to next? 🌴,” and tagged the brand.

Fashion Nova is currently holding a massive Presidents Day sale with 30%, 40%, and 50% off everything within the site.

On top of that, there is an even bigger sale on several winter items going for a 60% – 80% discount, including the Jaclyn Blazer which has been marked down to just $15.98.

Keep an eye out on Alexis’ Instagram page for more Fashion Nova outfit inspiration.