Alexandra Daddario served a major look in a black minidress and sky-high orange boots. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Alexandra Daddario wore an LBD with a twist as she stunned in the classic black minidress and thigh-high orange boots.

The 36-year-old actress has captured the hearts of the nation since breaking out on the scene back in 2010.

Whether it’s from her starring roles in Hollywood blockbusters or her wow-worthy red-carpet looks – Alexandra has garnered a loyal legion of fans who can’t wait to see what she’ll do next.

On Monday, the White Lotus star looked simply sensational in a series of sizzling snaps she posted on her Instagram.

In the first picture, Alexandra posed next to fellow actors Laura Dern and Brittany O’Grady.

The brunette beauty beamed for the camera while rocking a matching double-breasted long-sleeved coat that exuded elegance and style.

Alexandra Daddario poses up a storm in LBD

In the second snap, she struck a gorgeous pose as she gave her followers a full look at her ensemble.

For the occasion, Alexandra slipped into a simple black minidress that boasted a high neckline.

The classic dress was layered underneath the long-sleeved black coat which draped across her fabulous figure with ease.

To add a pop of color to the black ensemble the Percy Jackson star opted for a pair of over-the-knee suede boots in burnt orange.

Alexandra styled her brunette tresses into a slicked-back bun, and she also rocked a baby blue manicure for the event.

Alexandra Daddario shares Baywatch workout routine

Back in 2017, Alexandra starred as the beach babe Summer Quinn in the Baywatch reboot, alongside Hollywood hunk Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson.

The stunner rocked a swimsuit for pretty much the entire movie — with Alexandra admitting at the time that she worked super hard for the physically demanding role.

Speaking to Women’s Health she revealed how she hit the gym to gain more muscle prior to filming the movie. She also noted that she continued with her hot yoga workout routine, with an added touch of strength training.

“For Baywatch, I started doing weight training, which I had never done before, and I saw a huge difference,” she said. “It was kind of amazing, the transformation I went through.”

Alexandra worked out for around four to five days a week, doing high-intensity workouts, and her hard work definitely paid off.

She added, “For the first time in my life, I have real abs!”

In October, Alexandra spoke to Women’s Health again, but this time, about her wellness routine.

The Hollywood star revealed how if she does both hot yoga and acupuncture back-to-back, “it’s almost like a computer rebooting.”

The 36-year-old said how she is “obsessed” with the Chinese medicine practice, and has been doing it since she was 23.

“I’ve had the needles everywhere — all over my body,” she revealed.