Alexandra Daddario stuns in tight crop top

Alexandra Daddario smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Alexandra Daddario is stunning in new photos, going covered up, but not completely. The 36-year-old Baywatch bombshell is fresh from an appearance at Deadline’s Contenders Television in Los Angeles, where she both flaunted her fit figure and wound up reunited with her The White Lotus costars.

Posting to Instagram ahead of the weekend, Alexandra shared official photos from the event, opting out of her usual minidresses but wowing nonetheless .

Alexandra Daddario stuns in Michael Kors outfit

The Alo Yoga influencer rocked a boxy and swathing Michael Kors look, choosing a matching suit ensemble but still going skimpy via a tight black crop top.

Posing all smiles and with her dark locks swept back, Daddario sent out her signature blue eyes while in the charcoal gray number. She peeped hints of her super-toned abs via her turtleneck crop top, otherwise going extra baggy with her triple button jacket and classic-cut pants.

A swipe right included more famous faces, with Daddario tagging Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney, plus Murray Bartlett and Connie Britton.

“@deadline contenders with awesome people,” the newly engaged star wrote.

Alexandra has shot up to solid A-Lister amid the 2021 success of The White Lotus, a series taking her on location to Hawaii for filming. She’s already returned to the islands to shoot Season 2. Last year, the former Clinique face opened up to Byrdie about the bizarre reality of shooting at a real-life resort during a global pandemic.

“It was very surreal. We shot at the Four Seasons in Maui, so we were the first group of people to be in the hotel since March, and it was a ghost town. It’s a huge hotel, and when I first arrived, there was no one there. It was very odd. And then people started to come as the world started to sort of open,” she revealed.

“You’re trying to make it normal, but if you were within six feet of somebody who tested positive, you automatically went into quarantine. So, there’s this fear of even being around people,” Alexandra added.

Alexandra Daddario is off the dating market

Since her interview, Daddario has made headlines announcing her engagement to producer Andrew Form. She announced the news on Instagram in December 2021, telling her hubby-to-be: “You’ve taken the worst moments of my life and soothed them, just knowing that you existed when they happened makes my heart fuller and more pieced together.” Alexandra is followed by over 22 million on the platform.