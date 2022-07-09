Alexandra Daddario stuns in skimpy beach run

Alexandra Daddario smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Alexandra Daddario is stunning as she runs across a beach in a skimpy and stylish look. The White Lotus star is currently celebrating her recent wedding to husband Andrew Form – instead of hitting up a luxurious or tropical resort, the newlyweds are road tripping across the U.S.

Hitting the beach before the weekend, 36-year-old Daddario wowed in a checkered summer look, one definitely flaunting her fit figure.

Alexandra Daddario flaunts killer figure for beach run

Posting to her Instagram, the HBO star wowed in a blue-and-white and gingham two-piece from trendy clothing label Reformation.

Alexandra highlighted her yoga-honed body in her duo-toned bra top, pairing it with a matching maxi skirt and going barefoot as she enjoyed the shore.

With her hair blowing around and her tiny waist on show, the True Detective alum ran towards the camera and away from the shore, also backed by a gorgeous setting sun.

A sunset and umbrella emoji were the only caption.

Daddario’s honeymoon has proven unusual. It’s included destinations from Florida to Alabama and Mississippi – the blue-eyed beauty has even shared footage of herself rescuing a tortoise from a busy road and scurrying it to safety. Over 900,000 likes have been shared for the post.

Alexandra has married 53-year-old producer Andrew, known for movies including Friday the 13th and The Purge. She announced her engagement in December 2021, telling fans:

“The absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion. You’re a loving father, funny, hard-working, honest, introspective, sexy, kind and sensitive.”

She added: “You’ve taken the worst moments of my life and soothed them, just knowing that you existed when they happened makes my heart fuller and more pieced together.” In the gushing post, coming as a swimwear selfie, the Alo Yoga ambassador continued: “I love how we have been chastised and separated by flight attendants on multiple international flights because we are like teenagers. Why does it all feel so different? This is the love they talk about in poems and Ed Sheeran songs. Andrew- you are the greatest, most formidable love of my life. I couldn’t be luckier.”

Alexandra Daddario stuns in wedding photo

Alexandra posted wedding photos on June 30, kissing her new husband and stunning in a pleated white dress with a hair veil. A kiss emoji captioned the romantic nuptials shot, with fans leaving over 1.5 million likes.