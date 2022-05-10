Alexandra Daddario stuns in polka-dot sundress

Alexandra Daddario close up. Pic credit: @alexandradaddario/Instagram

Alexandra Daddario is stunning in a figure-hugging, polka-dot sundress as she announces she’s “home.” The White Lotus actress has been traveling galore throughout 2022, not limited to hitting up Paris for Fashion Week and jetting out to Hawaii as she shoots Season 2 of the HBO series – now, though, she’s home.

Posting to Instagram on Tuesday, the 36-year-old stunned in a gallery of snaps, including beau Anthony Form, even sharing her home cooking.

Alexandra Daddario dazzles in red sundress

Daddario opened with a dramatic yet low-key shot.

It showed the blue-eyed beauty in a closet and backed by men’s shirts and jackets. The Baywatch bombshell looked like a deer in the headlights as she was snapped candidly, with both arms up to her head, and knocking the camera dead in a v-neck red sundress with white polka dots.

Showing off her slim waist and porcelain skin, plus her famous peepers, Daddario looked gorgeous, also driving fans to swipe, where a more glamorous photo showed her at a vanity counter. Here, the actress modeled a slinky and pleated green skirt, plus a dark top and massive pink platforms.

The shoes returned in a bedroom photo, with a photo also including producer Form, to whom Alexandra got engaged last year. Sharing some home cooking, the star further featured a pot with mushrooms, red onions, lemons, and assorted ingredients for soup.

“Home,” the caption read as fans left over 100,000 likes in under an hour. Alexandra had last posted while attending a jazz concert, with her Instagram these days also including her promos for activewear brand Alo Yoga – the label boasts model Kendall Jenner as its main face.

Alexandra Daddario had a crazy pandemic

If the jet-setting isn’t obvious, Alexandra made it so when she spoke to Byrdie last year, saying:

“At the beginning of the pandemic, I was in New York. I grabbed my best friend who lived in a studio apartment and was like, Let’s get out of town and go to my house in L.A. We came to L.A. with another friend, and then the three of us quarantined together.”

She continued: “But then I went back to work around July or August. I went to the East Coast, booked a job in Hawaii, and then spent the rest of the year there, essentially. I was quarantined for two months in a hotel room in Hawaii, which was great and just very odd at the same time. It’s amazing. I’m not complaining, but it was just very weird.”