Alexandra Daddario stuns in her birthday suit for vacation skinny dip

Alexandra Daddario is relaxing in the nude to enjoy her time off. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire.net

Alexandra Daddario is living it up in a tropical paradise and based on her latest snap, she’s enjoying her time off sans clothes.

The gorgeous Baywatch star recently shared a set of photos from her latest adventure, showing her bravado as she enjoys a dip in the pool while posing in the buff.

It’s also safe to say that Alexandra’s 22.8 million Instagram followers are enjoying what could be considered quite an overshare too. In less than 24 hours, she’s already racked up nearly 3 million likes!

In the first photo from her latest dip in a gorgeous infinity pool, Alexandra posed in her birthday suit while facing away from the camera. The cameraman’s thumb was placed precariously in order to cover up her bum and keep things clean enough for an Instagram share.

The second photo in the set also showed the 36-year-old from the back, this time, though, she was deep enough in the water to cover everything necessary, only showing her from the waist up as she was still completely nude.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The caption, a throwback to the classic comedy What About Bob?, reads, “Take a vacation from your problems, Bob.”

Alexandra Daddario works hard to keep her fabulously fit figure

Alexandra Daddario looks incredible whether she’s wearing clothes or not, which may lead her fans to wonder how she maintains such an enviable figure.

It turns out that The White Lotus actress works hard to stay in shape. In fact, Women’s Health revealed that the still-rising Hollywood star employs the help of celebrity trainer Patrick Murphy to help keep her in shape.

“Working out with Patrick makes me feel more confident in everyday life. I feel stronger and healthier — even more so than I did in my 20s,” Alexandra told the popular magazine. “My back doesn’t hurt anymore, my posture is better — his approach is to keep you feeling good and your joints working. Looking stronger is just a bonus.”

In addition to utilizing the services of a professional, Alexandra has a list of fitness rules that she follows in order to stay consistent and in the best shape of her life.

Those include keeping things interesting so that she doesn’t get bored with her workouts. She focuses on form in order to maximize workouts and minimize the risk of injury, and also reminds herself that “change takes time,” which seems to be the downfall of a lot of would-be fitness enthusiasts, who get discouraged when they don’t see results right away.

Alexandra’s commitment to staying in amazing shape often earns her praise and features in fitness magazines.

Alexandra Daddario wants fans to watch Mayfair Witches

Alexandra Daddario plays Rowan Fielding in the upcoming and highly anticipated Anne Rice series, Mayfair Witches, and she is really excited for her fans to watch it.

So much so that she even shared a clip from the show on Instagram with a caption sharing that excitement. In the caption, she wrote, “I can’t wait for you all to see Mayfair Witches on January 8th!!”

She’s certainly getting in the mood for the January 8 premiere too as Alexandra went for a witchy goth look to hype up the series when she and the rest of the cast hit the red carpet earlier this month in a tiered, off-the-shoulder black and gold boho gown and dark, moody makeup.