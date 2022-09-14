Alexandra Daddario stuns in Dior at the Emmys

Alexandra Daddario is stunning at the Emmys. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/Admedia

Alexandra Daddario looked absolutely incredible in Dior on Monday as she arrived at the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, California.

The American actress was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in an Anthology Series for her role as Rachel Patton in HBO’s hit short series The White Lotus.

In the critically-acclaimed dark comedy, her character Rachel is on her honeymoon in Hawaii with her husband Shane, played by Jake Lacy.

Rachel is also an inspiring journalist starting to rethink her marriage as she watches Shane prance around the hotel yelling at the staff.

The 36-year-old actress is captivating on and off screen, catching the eyes of many as she entered the red carpet wearing a fabulous pearl-embellished Dior gown, shimmery stilettos, and diamond earrings.

The breathtaking dress is from Dior’s spring 2022 couture collection and easily landed Alexandra on the award’s best-dressed list.

Alexandra Daddario’s Dior look

According to Vanity Fair, when she first tried on the dress, she said, “It’s one of those things where you put it on and you just kind of know.”

Her stylist, Emma Jade Morrison, was looking to create an old Hollywood glam moment with a twist. The dress featured a single-shoulder and a long mesh skirt.

It was the perfect choice for Alexandra’s porcelain skin. For her makeup, Alexandra’s makeup artist Lottie Stannard complemented the look with a bold lip and dewy skin.

She used the Dior Lip Contour in the shade 999 Iconic Rouge Dior and the Rouge Dior Forever in the shade 999 Iconic Dior Red to create the look.

Both bold lip products are available on the Dior website. The Dior Lip Contour retails for $34, while the Rouge Lip Stick comes in at $42.

Lottie told Vanity Fair that she kept the “eyes more natural and focused on skin and lips to make a strong statement.”

Alexandra Daddario’s hair for the Emmys

Her hairstylist Marty Harper also went for a classic look, detailing the process of curating her black silk bob using DESIGNME products on Instagram.

In the post, he mentions that he started by using the GLOSS.ME Hydrating Shampoo followed up with GLOSS.ME Hydrating Treatment Mask.

Then, he used the PUFF.ME Volumizing Mousse to give her hair some volume and the HOLD.ME Three Way Hairspray to get the look to hold.

To make her hair extra shiny, he finished off with their GLOSS.ME Hair Serum which is why Alexandra’s fabulous hair looks like glass!

Although Alexandra didn’t win her Emmy, she won the hearts of fashion lovers everywhere with this incredible Dior look!