Alexandra Daddario stuns in crop top and tiny leather shorts

Alexandra Daddario is stylish in a white crop top featuring a keyhole cutout and tiny black leather shorts. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Alexandra Daddario is absolutely stunning as she graces the cover of Women’s Health magazine.

The 36-year-old actress shared her magazine feature with her 22.5 million Instagram followers on Wednesday morning, using her caption to thank the magazine and everyone who helped with her looks.

On the front cover, the Baywatch actress stands with her back against the wall, hands tucked into the pockets of her shorts as her elbows are outwardly bent.

Her outfit featured a white crop top with a keyhole cut and a buckled strap along the hem. Her shorts were tiny, black, and had a leathery appearance.

The second picture in the post featured Alexandra as she sat on a step with bright red pants, white tennis shoes, and a white netted top. Beneath the top, the straps of a red bra or shirt were visible.

For her last show, she shared an outfit featuring white pants and a cutout red top. She appeared to be climbing in the shot as her piercing gaze struck the camera.

Her followers left over 771 thousand likes since it was posted, and Alexandra treated fans to an outtake shot on her Instagram Stories.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Alexandra Daddario stuns in white cutout for ‘outtake’ shot

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Alexandra shared a behind-the-scenes photo of an outtake as it was being edited.

The shot showed Alexandra in all white as she looked away from the camera and over her shoulder. The outfit featured an almost entirely open back save for a few swaths of fabric.

The outfit featured an attached hood and skirt bottoms, and the look was finished off with a pair of stark white tennis shoes.

This isn’t the first all-white ensemble fans have seen from Alexandra lately, as she recently shared a snapshot of her and her dog while sporting the bright hue.

Alexandra Daddario stuns in white swimsuit

Accompanied by her dog, “Sweet Eunice,” Alexandra spent some time toward the end of August lounging outside.

The White Lotus actress was wearing nothing but a white one-piece swimsuit, complete with tiny frilled sleeves.

Standing next to her lounge chair was her dog, who was getting a loving head scratch at the time of the photo.

Alexandra focused on the camera for the next photo as she leaned forward with her hands in front of her. Eunice, sweet as ever, remained at Alexandra’s side.

The sweet pics earned the actress over one million likes from her followers.