Alexandra Daddario stuns in braless street-walk

Alexandra Daddario is looking stunning as she parades a series of trendy looks for Aerie.

The HBO actress, 36, is signed to Alo Yoga, but it looks like there’s competition from the activewear brands when it comes to this A-lister.

On Thursday, The White Lotus star posted in promo mode and with a video, one showing her waking up in bed before heading out for a casual stroll, also going braless in some outfits.

Footage kicked off with the Baywatch bombshell smiling in bed and checking her phone as she lay against waffle fabric cushions and wearing a blue tank top.

After a quick mirror check where she’d added in slouchy gray pants, the blue-eyed beauty was seen with a clever effect to switch out her outfit. She remained in her original ensemble, and in contrast, the mirror version of herself upped the ante in a neon orange crop top paired with drawstring cargo pants in caramel.

The special effects continued with a camo look, with Daddario eventually seen exiting the house while flaunting her toned figure in tight lilac shorts, a tiny bralette, and a denim jacket.

Footage then switched between the three outfits as Alexandra sauntered down a street with cute painted doorways and brick steps. The newly-married star definitely reminded fans of her killer figure here, this shortly after posting a bikini shot.

Alexandra Daddario stuns fans with bikini body

Aerie is also fronted by stars including country singer Kelsea Ballerini and Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

In a caption, Daddario wrote: “Obsessing over the new SMOOTHEZ by @Aerie collection. I feel SOOO comfortable and cute! This really is you wear. #AerieREAL #AeriePartnera.” Daddario has now gained over 1 million likes for her July 14 share, one showing far more skin as she sunbathed poolside and in a tri-color bikini while enjoying Hawaii.

“HAWAII,” she captioned the bombshell shot.

Alexandra Daddario swears by yoga

The actress has opened up on her wellness over the pandemic. Speaking to Byrdie and while still dating now-husband Andrew Form, she revealed:

“I’ve tried to get into meditation more. I’ve also focused on connecting with people. It’s about not letting people into your life who don’t serve you and refocusing who you have around you. I also do a lot of yoga now that yoga is open. And I have a wonderful partner who’s helped me throughout this reopening journey. I feel very lucky, having someone to go through it with.”