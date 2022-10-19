Alexandra Daddario looked stunning as she went braless in a black and white minidress for a party at Kaspia. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Alexandra Daddario dazzled as she went braless in a black and white minidress. The 36-year-old actress was snapped leaving a dinner party in Los Angeles, California.

Daddario was all glammed up in a low-cut minidress that was black on top and white on the bottom.

The minidress was held up by thin straps that cross-crossed over Daddario’s bare chest. Underneath the low-cut black top, the dress flowed out into a loose white skirt that reached just above her knees.

Daddario paired her minidress with a pair of simple ankle-strap black-heeled sandals.

For this particular look, Daddario kept her accessories and make-up fairly low-key. She went jewelry-free and kept her make-up simple with cherry red lipstick and some mascara and eyeliner.

As for accessories, she held a miniature pink and white purse in her hand, along with her cell phone.

Alexandra Daddario stunned for a dinner party outing

Daddario looked stunning at the star-studded event. The event was held at Caviar Kaspia and hosted by Italian fashion designer Giambattista Valli.

Pic credit: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

The intimate dinner was attended by numerous celebrities. Among the stars in attendance were Kiernan Shipka, Kaitlyn Dever, Angela Bassett, and Maddie Ziegler.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Valli, of course, was also in attendance and took the time to pose with several of his guests. He took to Instagram to share a shot of him with his “perfect dates,” Michael Jaé Rodriguez and Bassett.

Valli also posted a second follow-up photo which saw him posing with Bassett and Ciara.

The consulting agency, Reference Studios, also shared several inside looks at the dinner with a series of photos, one of which captured Daddario at the party, smiling and clasping her hands in front of several candlelit tables.

The photos also captured the elegance of the event with snaps of a gorgeously decorated dining table adorned with plants, lemons, candles, and wine glasses of various sizes.

Daddario recently attended the Academy Museum Gala

The Giambattista Valli dinner wasn’t the only star-studded event Daddario has made an appearance at recently. She also attended the 2022 Academy Museum Gala, which was held to raise donations for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Daddario made a dazzling and head-turning appearance at this event, too, as she donned a bold low-cut chainmail dress.

The plunging, sleeveless dress was a pearly white and reached to her feet. It also featured a chainmail mesh that stretched across Daddario’s chest and formed a collar around her neck.

Daddario took to Instagram to share her Academy Museum Gala look. She struck several different poses as she stood with her arms back and her dress skirt billowing out beneath her.

To finish her look, she held her hair up in a sleek bun and wore a pair of diamond earrings.

Daddario has been making her rounds at elegant and star-studded events and dazzles each time with a new and bold look.