Alexandra Daddario stuns barefoot in bikini

Alexandra Daddario smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Alexandra Daddario is stunning while stripped down to a tiny bikini as she enjoys the beach. The 36-year-old today invited her social media followers along for the ride as she enjoyed a desolate and rocky shorefront outing, with the famous body definitely on display.

Posting on Tuesday, The White Lotus star wowed with her super-slim and gym-honed figure as she flaunted her curves, and fans left her over 300,000 likes in under 45 minutes.

Alexandra Daddario wows with new bikini snap

Daddario tends not to geo-tag her locations, affording an air of mystery with this snap. The Baywatch bombshell proved she’s maintained the muscle she built for the 2017 movie, wowing in a dark blue and cleavage-flashing bikini that was definitely on the small side.

Alexandra was photographed solo, barefoot, and enjoying the fresh ocean air as she wore classic-cut bikini bottoms to match her bandeau-style top, also showing some under-chest.

The blue-eyed beauty was shot far out, rocking a baseball cap and appearing makeup-free. Alexandra simply wrote: “Beach” in her caption as she took a break from her endless carousel of public appearances, fashion show-offs, and promos for activewear brand Alo Yoga.

Alexandra has also opened up about how she maintains her famous physique.

Alexandra Daddario reveals her fitness secrets

Alexandra was already talking yoga as she prepped for Baywatch, co-starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Speaking to Muscle & Fitness about the training she endured for the beach-set movie, the actress revealed:

“I started working out with Patrick Murphy, this amazing trainer in Los Angeles. The weight training helped me feel stronger, especially in my back, which didn’t hurt as much. Women should look into it if they haven’t before.” She added that she does a “ton” of yoga, continuing: “I find it more than just physically beneficial, but also emotionally. It’s great to take an hour to just chill out, be away from your phone, and focus on positivity.”

The pandemic has brought proof that she’s kept it up. Alexandra’s Instagram is filled with zen yoga poses and stretches – she joins celebrity yoga lovers, including sitcom star Jennifer Aniston and singer Miley Cyrus.

Touching on her wellness and self-care in 2021, and while speaking to Byrdie, the True Detective alum stated: “I’ve also focused on connecting with people. It’s about not letting people into your life who don’t serve you and refocusing who you have around you. I also do a lot of yoga now that yoga is open.”