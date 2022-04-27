Alexandra Daddario shows off underwear in backyard

Alexandra Daddario smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Alexandra Daddario is showing off an undies look from her leafy backyard, and she’s charging for the privilege. The HBO actress, 36, has landed herself a sweet side gig as a promo face for activewear brand Alo Yoga, and today brought a new photo.

Alo boasts supermodel Kendall Jenner as its main face, but the celebrity-adored label is relying on more than one star.

Alexandra Daddario stuns for Alo Yoga

Posting via her Instagram stories, Daddario stunned fans with her gym-honed body as she posed in a skimpy look.

The White Lotus star, shooting up trends last year via the Hawaii-set series, wowed as she posed shot close up and on a chic outdoor terrace. Alexandra drew attention to her toned abs and cleavage, modeling a tiny, strappy, and bandeau-style ivory bralette, one boasting a fun criss-cross setup at the neck.

All-porcelain skin as she gazed to the side with her famous blue eyes, the brunette paired her tiny top with a high-waisted and tan pair of sweatpants, shouting out casual loungewear. The setting also peeped the star’s outdoor pool as she tagged Alo and offered a link to shop.

“@alo,” she wrote, tagging the brand adored by stars including Hailey Bieber and Kaley Cuoco.

Alexandra has been upping the Alo action on her Instagram. The actress made headlines back in March as she gained over 2.9 million likes for posing on her knees, on a couch, and wowing in a plunging and strappy green minidress. She threw in a humorous caption, telling fans: “I propped the phone on top of dozens of books and a box of unpacked dishes and used the 10 second timer.”

What does Alexandra Daddario get paid?

As to what the Baywatch bombshell might be getting paid, it all boils down to the following: the higher the fanbase, the higher the paycheck. Per experts at Vox, earnings can be high when following is in the millions. They state:

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry.” Daddario boasts over 22 million Instagram followers.

Less clear, is whether Daddario has been getting paid to attend high-profile fashion events. Earlier this year, she was a prominent face at the Dior fashion show in Paris, where photos showed her both on Paris streets as she arrived at the show and on a balcony while stunning in a classic black dress.