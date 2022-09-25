Alexandra Daddario shows off her sweet tooth while enjoying some ice cream

Alexandra Daddario on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Alexandra Daddario embraced her sweet tooth with an ice cream cone earlier this week.

The 36 year old Baywatch star showed off her natural beauty in a casual look. Daddario paired a grey sweatshirt with a pair of blue jeans.

The White Lotus star showed that she could enjoy a treat and maintain her fit body.

The blue accents on the sweatshirt brought out the star’s stunning blue eyes.

She went makeup-free for the outing and hid her face behind her hair in the snap.

Daddario captioned the pic, “Naughty and bad.”

The caption was likely a reference to the no ice cream sign she was posing in front of.

The actress often posts pictures of herself at the beach in a bikini or dressed in workout clothes that show off her slim build.

Alexandra Daddario shares her wellness secrets

Earlier this month, Daddario opened up to Women’s Health magazine about her wellness habits. The star shared that she is a huge fan of both yoga and acupuncture to keep her healthy and ready for long days on set.

She shared that along with those healthy habits, she’s also continued working with the trainer that helped her get her legendary Baywatch body. Her motivation to stay with trainer Patrick Murphy extends beyond the aesthetic benefits.

She explained, “I’ve found that my body heals faster and responds better if I’m in tune with myself and can be in nature.”

The actress shared that, “she remains a loyal client because of his emphasis on functionality and safety.”

Alexandra Daddario’s New Orleans wedding

It’s been a busy summer for the star. In addition to filming and posing for magazine covers, the star also tied the knot!

She married director Andrew Form, 53, in an intimate New Orleans wedding. The actress wore a beautiful, pleated dress by Danielle Frankel for the occasion while her groom wore an elegant pinstriped suit.

Daddario shared details of the event with Vogue magazine. She explained the choice of location saying, “That’s what makes it so beautiful. We wanted it to be about music, drinking, and authentic New Orleans.”

The couple discovered the city after Daddario began filming her next project in New Orleans, her upcoming AMC+ show, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. Daddario stars as Rowan, a woman who discovers she is the descendent of a long line of witches.

The show is due to premiere early next year on the streaming platform.