Alexandra Daddario shows off fabulous legs in minidress twirl

Alexandra Daddario is looking captivating as she stuns in a Dior minidress while showing off her effortless sense of style and her fabulous legs.

The HBO actress, 36, was a major face at the 2022 Dior Fashion Show in Paris this year, and it looks like her dealings with the luxury French designer are continuing.

Posting to her Instagram this week, Alexandra shared low-key bedroom shots while tagging the Kylie Jenner-adored label, going summery in a printed sundress, and making sure fans saw her killer legs.

Opening with a piercing gaze as she flaunted her icy blue peepers, Alexandra posed close up and backed by a large bed and massive black headboard.

Going short-sleeved in a ’60s-style and blue-and-white sundress, The White Lotus star dazzled with her dark locks swept back as she rocked a flawless catwing, posing with parted lips as she delivered a direct gaze – fans got more of the dress with a swipe.

Snapped in motion and while twirling in her waist-cinched number, Alexandra showed off her toned pins in the second image while swishing her dress around from a hardwood floor. In the final slide, the Baywatch bombshell focused on her makeup and up-do as she shared a close-up.

In a caption, the actress tagged her hair and makeup team, plus high-end designer Dior for the dress. The brand has been enjoying a surge in popularity of late, as everyone from rapper Megan Thee Stallion to model Demi Rose shouts it out on social media.

Alexandra Daddario says she’s a sweatpants kind of girl

A quick look at Alexandra’s Instagram shows a string of designer looks ranging from Versace to Carolina Herrera, but the girl behind the dresses insists that slouchy is her jam.

“In my normal life when I’m not working, I’m very much a t-shirt, jeans, even sweatpants girl,” she told People. “I’ve been known to wear bedroom slippers outside.”

Alexandra Daddario proves she’s a sweatpants queen

Alexandra is now fronting two activewear brands via her ambassador status for Aerie and Alo Yoga. In December 2021, she shared an outdoor shot of herself caught in a rainstorm while in Hawaii – she was out there to shoot Season 2 of The White Lotus.

“I bought this rubber ducky rain jacket for Maui not realizing it doesn’t rain there, but got good use of it fixing the drains around my house tonight,” she captioned the shot.