Alexandra Daddario shirtless in ‘Chopin room’

Alexandra Daddario close up. Pic credit: @alexandradaddario/Instagram

Alexandra Daddario is stunning in a new snap as she goes topless with Chopin vibes.

The HBO actress didn’t need much to stun the camera as she shared a gorgeous photo to her Instagram this weekend, one ushering in old-school architecture, glam vibes, and an unclothed look.

Alexandra posed shot close up and seated while backed by a glamorous-looking and old-fashioned room complete with high and crested ceilings, arches over a mirror, plus printed wallpapers.

Looking ahead as she highlighted her famous blue eyes, The White Lotus star stayed expressionless, also drawing attention to her toned upper body as she went tastefully topless.

The newly married actress wore minimal makeup and her brown locks down and in a long bob, with the unfussy finish adding to the ethereal vibe.

In a caption, Alexandra wrote:

“Chopin” with a musical notes emoji. Here, she was referring to the iconic composer.

Alexandra has been making headlines outside of acting, this as she proved a prominent face at this year’s Paris Fashion Week. She posed for iconic designer Dior, a brand she’s previously promoted on her social media.

Alexandra doesn’t appear to have a signed deal with the label, but she does boast an ambassador status with both Aerie and Alo Yoga.

Alexandra Daddario admits to subpar acting skills back in the day

Earlier this fall, Alexandra made headlines for fronting Women’s Health. Despite the feature focusing on the star’s health and fitness, Alexandra did talk acting, revealing:

“I wasn’t a very good actress. I could memorize my lines, but finding my camera, finding my light, even learning how to walk naturally—it took a lot of practice. I knew something was wrong, but I knew I could fix it. I knew that I loved what I did and that I could be better.”

The brunette did, however also speak of her wellness, adding, “I’ve found that my body heals faster and responds better if I’m in tune with myself and can be in nature.”

Alexandra Daddario hits A-lister status

The White Lotus does seem to have propelled the Baywatch star to superstardom, this as millions tuned into the Hawaii-set HBO drama.

Alexandra is also known for her role on True Detective, and has now hit “it” girl status.

Alexandra is followed by 22.5 million on Instagram. Celebrity followers include Priyanka Chopra and Sydney Sweeney.