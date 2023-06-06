Alexandra Daddario shares photo update while nude in bed

Alexandra Daddario continues to wow her fans with her shocking blue eyes and her incredible physique.

She checked in a few times via Instagram while on a trip in the mountains, and one of her last updates sent those snowy mountain tops into a heatwave, we’re certain.

Okay, so maybe she didn’t cause a climate catastrophe with her selfie, but the picture was smoking hot nonetheless.

Simply writing a mountain emoji, Alexandra shared a picture from her bed where she was completely nude, looking fresh out of the shower based on her damp hair.

That wasn’t the only view she shared with her followers, either.

The next two slides showed some incredible mountain views from her stay, seemingly more peaceful than her previous update.

Alexandra Daddario jokes about a tiresome mountain hike

One thing about Alexandra is that she’s super into her physical activity and loves strength training.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, she has trained with fitness trainer Patrick Murphy based in Los Angeles.

Strength training is one of her favorites and she recommends it to everyone: “The weight training helped me feel stronger, especially in my back, which didn’t hurt as much. Women should look into it if they haven’t before.”

When she’s not weight training, she’s doing yoga and loves the relaxation it brings her.

However, her latest mountain hike didn’t seem to come with any relaxation based on her Instagram share.

“‘And you may ask yourself, “Am I right, am I wrong?” And you may say to yourself, “My God, what have I done?”‘ -me, on this hike,” the actress wrote, referencing the Talking Heads hit Once in a Lifetime.

While she didn’t find herself at the bottom of the ocean, she did find herself sprawled out on a giant piece of stone, and honestly, we get it. A snowy hike would be sure to put us on the ground, too.

Alexandra Daddario teams up with On Our Sleeves

Not only is physical health important, Alexandra knows that mental health is just as essential if not more.

She recently teamed up with On Our Sleeves, a movement for children’s mental health services.

On Our Sleeves offers several different activities to help children with their mental health and, according to their Instagram bio, they provide resources “to help communities break child mental health stigmas” and “support children’s mental health.”

At the end of last month, Alexandra teamed up with the company to “help break stigmas” and spoke with Dr. Ariana Hoet regarding the movement.