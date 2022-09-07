Alexandra Daddario rocks braless look in cutout top

Alexandra Daddario is stunning in a braless look with a cutout top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario is spicing things up on her social media timeline with shots and outtakes from her latest magazine cover.

The stunning actress often captivates her fans and followers with her blue eyes paired with her dark hair, but she has a strong physical physique, as well.

For many of her roles, she’s taken time to get in shape, as a Baywatch Babe has to be fit, and being Annabeth Chase in Percy Jackson required a bit of sword work.

Her latest film, Wildflower, is currently in post-production, and it looks like Alexandra took some time off set to get behind another camera for Women’s Health magazine.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share a stunning outtake shot from the photoshoot, dazzling her 22.5 million followers.

This specific outtake didn’t feature her icy eyes, but the shot is captivating nonetheless.

Alexandra Daddario stuns braless in nearly backless top

Standing with her back to the camera, fans were able to see the profile of Alexandra’s face as she looked past her shoulder.

She was wearing a one-piece outfit complete with a white skirt and almost entirely open back. The angle of the shot showed her toned back as she stunned in the braless look.

Her dark hair was brushed back, kept tucked under the white hood attached to her outfit. The look was tied together with matching white sneakers, and she posed with one leg up on a stand, showing some more muscle definition.

This particular shot shows off just how fit Alexandra is, likely due to her favorite exercises.

Alexandra Daddario on staying in shape

When Alexandra got her role in Baywatch, she did some weight training to tone herself up for the role, but she’s continued to stay in shape since then.

Speaking to Muscle and Fitness, she revealed that she worked with Patrick Murphy, a trainer in Los Angeles, who helped her with weight training.

She added, “The weight training helped me feel stronger, especially in my back, which didn’t hurt as much. Women should look into it if they haven’t before.”

Her other favorite way to stay in shape is through yoga. She said that while it is a physical workout and she does see results from it, it’s also beneficial emotionally.

“It’s great to take an hour to just chill out, be away from your phone, and focus on positivity,” she added.

Her diet also helps her stay fit, as she tends to eat a lot of different salad, fish, and rice dishes as go-to foods. Her favorite snacks are Lara bars and avocados, which she enjoys best cut in half with a little bit of olive oil and salt.