Alexandra Daddario is stunning in a crop top under an open jacket for Michael Kors. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Alexandra Daddario works hard to keep her physique in tip-top shape and it’s clear that the results are paying off.

Following the Emmys on Monday night, Alexandra is busying herself with New York Fashion Week and made sure to bring her best to the event.

Her first fashion statement of the week was attending the Emmys in sheer Dior, but the actress isn’t finished yet.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday morning, she shared another post with her 22.5 million followers, grinning and waving at the camera in the first shot.

She tagged Michael Kors in the picture and wrote, “What a beautiful show!” before crediting her hair and makeup stylists.

The second photo in her post revealed her toned physique as she stood with her jacket open, revealing only a tiny black crop top beneath.

Alexandra Daddario shows toned abs in tiny black top

Alexandra wore a black suit featuring white pinstripes and went for a casual look underneath the jacket.

Her open jacket revealed not only her tiny black crop top but a shiny black belt as well.

The actress’s hair was down and framed her face on either side as she gazed off to the side rather than looking directly at the camera.

Her blue eyes popped from a distance, and her complexion was complemented with a more neutral-toned lipstick, a slight change from her usual bright red color.

Alexandra’s fit physique is often a show stopper and catches attention whenever she shares a swimsuit snap or a crop top picture. However, her physique doesn’t come without work, and she does a lot to stay in shape.

Alexandra Daddario’s process to becoming a Baywatch babe

When Alexandra was cast to star in the 2017 Baywatch film, she took the role very seriously and took the opportunity to work out and get ready for her beach body.

As part of the process, she revealed that she began weight training with a celebrity trainer, but has since kept up with her workouts because it makes her feel stronger and overall better, and recommends that any woman looking to improve her strength and health looks into the workouts.

Aside from her strength building, she’s also a huge fan of yoga and frequently uses the cardio exercise to disconnect from the world and social media for a bit and to collect her thoughts. For Alexandra, the results are clear as the actress maintains her muscular physique.