Alexandra Daddario poses naked in bath soak for a ‘view’

Alexandra Daddario posing at the Why Women Kill Los Angeles Premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Alexandra Daddario is hanging around her bathtub in the buff and offering a “view.” The White Lotus actress is fresh from an Instagram post delighting her rising fanbase, posting over the weekend and sharing an intimate tub soak while enjoying a scenic view. She also managed to offer her fans another one.

Alexandra, 36, updated from an undisclosed location and overlooking fancy apartment blocks via floor-to-ceiling windows, confirming her weekends are for self-care and seemingly showing her 22 million+ fans how it’s done.

Alexandra Daddario enjoys naked bath soak

The classy shot showed the blue-eyed beauty in a deep-soaking white tub as she gazed out towards what looked like a rainy day. Sheer glass panels from nearby high-rises confirmed she was somewhere urban, but the vibe wasn’t busy.

Alexandra soaked up her moment of solitude as she hung one folded leg outside of the tub, peeping only hints of her toned figure and the absolute minimum of her bare chest.

“View,” the actress wrote as over 450,000 fans left likes.

Fans do, however, know that Alexandra has been in New York City recently, where she joked about being a “tourist” while promoting designer Michael Kors.

Alexandra Daddario is upping her self-care

While the pandemic has been busy for Daddario, from her engagement and acting to her new Alo Yoga influencer gig, the actress has been taking time for herself. In July 2021, she opened up to Byrdie, revealing:

“I’ve tried to get into meditation more. I’ve also focused on connecting with people. It’s about not letting people into your life who don’t serve you and refocusing who you have around you. I also do a lot of yoga now that yoga is open. And I have a wonderful partner who’s helped me throughout this reopening journey. I feel very lucky, having someone to go through it with.”

Admitting that she let her skin regimen “slip” during early parts of the coronavirus pandemic, Daddario added: “I find myself taking care of my skin better now. I’m back using my products. And I got my first facial in a year and a half, which is very exciting.”

2022 has already seen the star fly out to Hawaii to shoot Season 2 of hit drama The White Lotus, costarring actress Sydney Sweeney and Jennifer Coolidge. Daddario also remains known for the 2017 hit movie Baywatch.