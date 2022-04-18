Alexandra Daddario poses in skimpy spandex for sunny weather

Alexandra Daddario poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Alexandra Daddario is stunning in a skintight spandex shorts look to celebrate the good weather. The HBO actress continues to make headlines for The White Lotus, but she’s got a side gig earning her cash on the side.

Daddario is now a regular influencer for popular activewear label Alo Yoga, a brand boasting supermodel Kendall Jenner as its main face. Clearly, you don’t need to be a Kardashian to front Alo.

Alexandra Daddario stuns in yoga look

Posting to Instagram on Monday, Alexandra shared two leggy shots as she flaunted her fit figure. The Baywatch bombshell had gone sporty and casual, posing by French windows opening onto a leafy and chic furnished terrace.

Snapped gazing downward at her cute little dog, Alexandra posed with a leg slightly folded while in a strappy, plunging, and super-tight black bodysuit, one definitely showing off her slim waist and killer cleavage. She wore her dark hair down for an unfussy finish

A swipe right, meanwhile, showed a similar setting as the blue-eyed beauty posed photographed in black-and-white. Again, Daddario posed barefoot and highlighting her toned frame while sending the camera a little direct eye contact.

“Enjoying the warmer days @alo,” the caption read.

Daddario, who has previously fronted skincare giant Clinique, seems to pick her brands carefully. The 2022 Dior face doesn’t promote a massive carousel of brands on her Instagram; she last posted for Alo while in a strappy and plunging green minidress on March 17, gaining over 2.9 million likes for her photos.

As to what the star might be earning, it’s all down to following, per experts at Vox.

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!” the outlet states. Alexandra boasts over 22 million Instagram followers.

Alexandra Daddario loves her yoga

Alo Yoga seems a great pick for the actress who has, on multiple occasions, confirmed she’s a total yogi.

“I’ve tried to get into meditation more. I’ve also focused on connecting with people. It’s about not letting people into your life who don’t serve you and refocusing who you have around you. I also do a lot of yoga now that yoga is open,” she told Byrdie in 2021. Also loving yoga are sitcom star Jennifer Aniston, plus pop star Miley Cyrus.