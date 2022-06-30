Alexandra Daddario is married: See first pics of her stunning wedding dress

Alexandra Daddario gave her fans a first look at the stunning wedding dress she wore for her New Orleans wedding. ©ImageCollect.com/FayeSadou/Admedia

Alexandra Daddario is officially a married woman and the actress has shared her first peek at the stunning wedding dress she wore on her big day.

The Parenthood and Baywatch star, 36, got the internet buzzing last year when she announced her engagement to her now-53-year-old beau of just six months Andrew Form.

Andrew is the ex-partner to actress Jordana Brewster and father of both of her children, with the pair having been married a solid 13 years before their union unraveled and ended in divorce two years ago.

The film and television producer and his gorgeous new partner, however, seem to have found love with each other and the pair have solidified their relationship by tying the knot in a gorgeous New Orleans wedding ceremony.

Alexandra wore a Danielle Frankel gown

Sharing a first look at her dress with her Instagram followers just today, Alexandra donned a jaw-dropping Danielle Frankel gown that sported thin shoulder straps with leafy embellishments running along the fabric.

The silken-looking dress also had floral lace decorations sewn throughout the bodice and bottom and elegantly-crinkled lines throughout the material.

Alexandra kept her dark locks twisted back into a beautiful up-do and wore a diamond bracelet on her wrist and studded earrings to match while Andrew chose a stylish pinstriped suit with a white material that blended perfectly alongside the creamy hue of his wife’s attire.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes photos with Vogue, Alexandra was a vision in her simple and classic gown and the couple looked like they were having the time of their lives.

Alexandra said she wanted a ‘laid-back feel’ for her wedding

Speaking with Vogue for her chat about her nuptials, Alexandra delved into more details about her dress choice, the venue, and the overall vibes she was seeking while planning her wedding.

“I fell in love with Danielle Frankel’s dresses,” she said first of her dress, adding that she had devotedly followed them on Instagram prior to the big day and got the chance to talk to the company about what she was looking for in her wedding-day vision.

“They sent me a message, and we chatted, and when I went to their studio, I just felt beautiful in everything. I chose my dress because it felt like it belonged in New Orleans and was the right choice for the Louisiana heat,” she said.

Regarding her fiance’s suit decision, Alexandra praised the look, saying “I am constantly stealing his button downs to wear with jeans, and they are always Brunello [Cucinelli]… He ultimately chose a beautiful, not-too-serious suit that worked for a New Orleans wedding in the middle of June.”

Alexandra also shared that she was going for a “laid-back feel” to the event and that she and Andrew ultimately decided to make the official ceremony short so that their guest could revel in their love but then return to just hanging out and chatting.

“We said vows, cried, and Andrew’s children were his groomsmen and ring bearers,” she added.

The pair met while working on the television show White Lotus, in which Alexandra acted and Andrew helped produce behind the camera.