Alexandra Daddario at a 2020 fashion show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

Actress Alexandra Daddario absolutely stunned while at a Los Angeles event over the weekend, wearing a plunging white gown that flowed to the floor.

Adorned with metallic mesh, Daddario’s white dress featured side pockets and showed off the Baywatch actress’ bustline.

She wore the look at Saturday’s Academy Museum Gala, which brought out tons of other celebrities like Selena Gomez, Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Kerry Washington, and Keke Palmer.

The 36-year-old wore her dark brown tresses pulled up into a high bun with a distinct middle part.

Her striking blue eyes were highlighted with a winged eyeliner look as she accessorized her outfit with small sparkling hoops.

Sharing photos with her 22 million Instagram followers, Daddario posed for pictures at the gala and showed off her long stylish skirt.

On filming White Lotus amid the COVID-19 pandemic

After appearing in HBO’s True Detective and various movies throughout her career, Daddario reached new heights following the premiere of The White Lotus last summer.

Playing Rachel Patton on the hit HBO series, Daddario received an Emmy nomination earlier this year for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie.

Though she didn’t win the category, the show picked up an Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series, with her co-stars Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett winning out for Outstanding Supporting Actor/Actress In A Limited Series.

The successful series began filming in 2020, not long after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Forbes, Daddario revealed that she and the other actors on the show bonded over being apart from their loved ones during the quarantine.

“It was amazing to get to do what I love to do with such incredible people, and I think the focus on health and the world around us made us appreciate what we were doing so much more,” she shared.

She continued, “There was gratitude and also the pain of being quarantined away from family and friends, so we all supported each other and helped each other while also feeling immense joy and gratitude.”

Alexandra Daddario’s newlywed status

In addition to receiving her first Emmy nom this year, the New York native also got married to film producer Andrew Form.

She and the 53-year-old tied the knot in a New Orleans ceremony this past June after becoming engaged last year.

The actress revealed to Vogue that the two met during the pandemic in downtown New York City after passing one another on a street.

After exchanging hellos, the Purge producer asked her out to dinner. Joking that she “said ‘okay’ against my better judgment,” Daddario told the outlet, “Nowadays, you’re supposed to meet people on dating apps!”