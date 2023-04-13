Alexandra Daddario is a classical Dior Beauty

Alexandra Daddario reminded fans of her timeless elegance with a delightful social media post featuring fashion and fierceness.

In a recent Instagram post, the talented actress mesmerized her fans with her stunning appearance while rocking a black suit by Christian Dior.

As the face of Dior Beauty, Alexandra has embodied the French elegance and sophistication associated with the brand.

The Percy Jackson actress has a knack for elevating luxury designs, and her latest social media post was no different.

The four-part carousel shared by Alexandra on Instagram showcased her elegant look in color with a bonus image in black and white.

The simplicity of the Christian Dior ensemble allowed for Alexandra’s natural beauty to shine through without overshadowing it — a complicated task to achieve.

Alexandra Daddario wears the Dior suit of her dreams

Along with a team of creatives and visionaries, Alexandra made her bold look come to life.

In the first picture, Alexandra looked to the side, with the flash causing her highlighter to glow.

A swipe right saw Alexandra’s entire outfit, with slim-fit trousers in black and matching heels. The top of her Dior suit, with a black button-down vest, was visible.

The White Lotus star paired the exquisite black vest suit with her signature bright red lips and an updo. Alexandra donned a sleek bun that held an air of sophistication while pulling her tresses away from her face. This combination highlighted her striking features, especially her piercing blue eyes.

The actress wrote in her caption, “DIOR suit of my dreams 😴😘 @bobbyeliot.”

By combining the high fashion ensemble outfit with youthful makeup, Alexandra captured elegance and modernity. The Baywatch star’s ability to connect classical and contemporary styles was a testament to her Hollywood star status.

Alexandra also tagged her makeup artist, Lottie.

Alexandra Daddario’s Dior Beauty glow

In February, Alexandra and her glam squad jetted to France for Paris Fashion Week. Alexandra attended the Christian Dior Fashion Show, representing her brand to the fullest. Alexandra’s makeup artist, Lottie, shared a glimpse behind-the-scenes, showing how the magic happened.

The visionary detailed every step required to create a timeless Dior glow.

To create dramatic eyes, Lottie used the DiorShow Iconic Overcurl Mascara in 090⁣ Black and the Christian Dior Waterproof Eyeliner Long-Wear Eyeliner Pencil in 094 Noir.

Lottie used three Dior Beauty products to create Alexandra’s iconic red lips.

The artist used the Dior Beauty Contour Lip Pencil in 080 Red Smile⁣, the Dior Beauty Forever Lipstick in 855 Forever Free⁣, and a coat of Lip Maximizer in 028 Dior 8 Intense.

As for Alexandra, she represented the French fashion giant with grace.