Alexandra Daddario in yellow bikini jumps for ‘Emmy weekend’

Alexandra Daddario is stunning as she jumps into a pool in a bikini for the weekend. Pic credit:Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/Admedia

Actress Alexandra Daddario spent her weekend preparing for Monday night’s Emmys, including a dive into a pool.

Alexandra has been taking the world by storm with her acting and interviews, and fans are looking forward to the television adaptation of Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches series.

Alexandra will be taking over the leading role of Rowan Fielding, and it’s no surprise after her success in The White Lotus.

Fans and Alexandra alike will have to wait for the Emmys on Monday night to see if the Baywatch star scores an award for her work in the HBO show.

Alexandra is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for her role as Rachel Patton in The White Lotus.

Ahead of the awards ceremony, Alexandra shared a snap with her fans as she jumped into a swimming pool while in a bikini, showing off her toned and fit physique.

Alexandra Daddario jumps in weekend bikini

The wide shot of Alexandra showed her with straight legs and her arms straight at her side as her feet broke the surface of the blue pool water beneath her.

Her hair was flowing up as she jumped in, her eyes closed. Her bikini of choice featured a yellow top with one strap and matching yellow high-waisted bottoms.

She captioned the post, “Emmy weekend jump!!!” and her 22.5 million followers left over 723 thousand likes on the post.

For Alexandra, this dive in the pool could be a source of calmness and peace amidst her busy schedule.

Alexandra Daddario uses nature to ‘heal’ her body

Alexandra has become a bit of a health and fitness nut over the past few years. She enjoys acupuncture and says it often makes her feel great and she does a lot of strength training with celebrity trainer Patrick Murphy.

Along with acupuncture and strength training, she enjoys a variety of yoga sessions and uses the practice to focus on herself and off of everyone else for a bit.

However, nothing really makes the actress feel refreshed than being outside in nature.

She told Women’s Health, “I’ve found that my body heals faster and responds better if I’m in tune with myself and can be in nature.”

It’s clear the actress enjoys her time outdoors, as her Instagram feed is full of shots of her enjoying time outside, even bringing her dog Eunice with her at times.

Her biggest focus is making sure that she and her body have all the essentials needed to not only survive but thrive. Based on her pictures alone, it’s clear that she’s thriving now.