Alexandra Daddario in skimpy pajamas for ‘bed & breakfast’

Alexandra Daddario close up.

Alexandra Daddario is stunning in a very leggy and skimpy pajamas look while fresh out of bed. The HBO actress, 36, shared quite the gallery to her Instagram today, with her photos showing off her toned legs, her loungewear style, plus what she’s been up to.

Daddario has been busy shooting Season 2 of The White Lotus. But there’s always time for a “breakfast” photoshoot.

Alexandra Daddario stuns in pajamas

On Friday, the Baywatch bombshell shared photos of herself in a barely-there PJs shorts look. She opened at the edge of a white bed strewn with a green throw while looking downward.

All bare-legged while in a light blue pajama shirt, the actress then walked towards the camera barefoot, here bringing in a thigh-skimming pair of pajama shorts to match her shirt.

Further images showed the Alo Yoga influencer striking poses while makeup-free, then showing wind chimes, her shadow on a sunny outdoor ground, plus some on-set beach shooting.

Alexandra included delicious-looking churros, presumably linked to her caption. “Bed & breakfast,” she wrote.

Fans left over 200,000 likes in under an hour. Alexandra is known for sharing off-beat snaps, plus self-care ones that have included her pandemic yoga sessions. She's also been opening up on life during COVID-19, also including shooting the Hawaii-set series she stars on.

Alexandra Daddario knows good self-care

“I’ve tried to get into meditation more. I’ve also focused on connecting with people. It’s about not letting people into your life who don’t serve you and refocusing who you have around you. I also do a lot of yoga now that yoga is open. And I have a wonderful partner who’s helped me throughout this reopening journey. I feel very lucky, having someone to go through it with,” she told Byrdie in 2021. Here, her “someone” was likely producer Andrew Form, to whom she got engaged at the end of last year.

“During the pandemic, your way of processing things is different because you can’t hug everybody and talk about it. So you process all of these painful experiences very differently than if the world were open,” she continued.

2022 Instagram updates from Alexandra have included her Paris travels for the Dior Fashion Show, home-set promos for clothing brand Alo Yoga, plus some NYC action as she name-drops designer Michael Kors. The Alo Yoga posts are now a regular deal, as Alexandra joins the brand’s main promo face, supermodel Kendall Jenner.