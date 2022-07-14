Alexandra Daddario in bikini lays out to catch some rays

Alexandra Daddario sprawled out in the Hawaiian sunshine while wearing a bikini on her honeymoon. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Alexandra Daddario soaked up the sunshine while enjoying her honeymoon trip to Hawaii with her husband Andrew Form, sporting a colorful bikini as she laid out to catch some rays.

The White Lotus actress, 36, and her new hubby recently tied the knot in an intimate and stunning ceremony held in New Orleans, with Alexandra wearing a gorgeous, silken Danielle Frankel gown with floral patterns embroidered in patches on the entirety of the dress.

Alexandra and her groom, who was married to actress Jordana Brewster of Fast and Furious fame for thirteen years before the duo called it quits two years ago, shared that they had wanted a “laid-back feel” for their wedding, with the goal of keeping the vows short so that guests could simply enjoy hanging out and catching up.

Following a short dating period of only six months prior to getting engaged and now with the duo officially being able to call each other husband and wife, Alexandra proved that her honeymoon has been filled with plenty of rest and relaxation.

Alexandra glowed as she stretched her body out on the side of a pool wall. The image was taken at such an angle that the line between the pool water and the ocean spread out behind her was blurred.

A thick bank of clouds could be seen shrouding the top of what appeared to be a volcanic mountain in the distance as Alexandra lay on her back and bent one leg towards the sky, her hand idling on her exposed stomach.

Alexandra Daddario kicked off her honeymoon with a daring turtle rescue

Alexandra kicked off her Instagram trip by sharing an adorable video that showed the pair pulled over on the side of a busy Hawaiian road, Andrew capturing his spouse dashing to the asphalt and carefully picking up a turtle that was attempting to cross the street.

Alexandra was wearing leggings and a gray t-shirt as she leaned across the first lane of the road, holding her hand up in an apparent effort to get drivers to slow down so she could hop over the white line and save the stranded animal.

Ensuring her own safety needs were met first, Alexandra carefully tip-toed into the lane, gently picked up the turtle by the shell, and carried it to some greenery that lay off to the far side of the trafficked area, giving one glance back at Andrew and smiling at him before disappearing from view.

Alexandra Daddario talked about connecting to her White Lotus character

As the actress continues to play in the Hawaiian sunshine and ocean spray, Alexandra’s career back at home has seen much success over the years, with her Emmy-nominated White Lotus show currently ranking as a top contender for snagging some awards at this year’s ceremony.

Alexandra spoke with Awards Radar about her character on the hit series, telling them she had to reach a little deeper into herself to find ways to understand portraying her character Rachel.

“I had to put more thought into how would it feel and how frustrating would it be as a woman in your thirties not to know who you are in your career and to say, oh my gosh, I’m at this point, and I’m marrying this rich man, and I really don’t have a sense of my own career and my own money and my own identity. And how does that make me feel as a feminist? Am I a good woman? Am I a feminist? Who am?” she explained.

White Lotus is streaming on HBO Max.