Alexandra Daddario donned a beige trench coat as she went out as a tourist. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Alexandra Daddario looked gorgeous in a bold beige trenchcoat as she did some touristy things.

The 36-year-old actress stepped out with her friend Morgan Nalley to do some sightseeing. At one point, they posed on a bridge for a photo together.

In the photo, Daddario showed off her toned midriff with a black crop top and white pants with a brown belt. She wore her beige trenchcoat unbuttoned over her outfit.

She also donned sunglasses and a baseball cap for the picture and held her phone in one hand.

As for Nalley, she wore a black shirt underneath an unbuttoned jacket and paired it with some brown pants.

She completed her look with sunglasses and a black purse.

Alexandra Daddario stunned as a tourist

Daddario looked stunning in her trenchcoat, which she donned specifically so that she and Nalley could become tourists for the day.

In addition to a few shots on the bridge, Daddario also shared a photo of her standing in the street at night, holding up her cell phone. She wore her trenchcoat buttoned and tied at the waist for that photo.

Another photo saw her sipping from a white teacup in a cafe, and one caught her and Nalley from behind as they enjoyed the view from the bridge.

While Daddario is kept pretty busy with her career as an actress, she still does find time to go sightseeing and likes to share her tourist adventures on Instagram, where she boasts over 22 million followers.

Her career has been growing exponentially since her role in The White Lotus won her critical acclaim and an Emmy nomination.

While her career has grown, many still know her as Annabeth Chase, who she portrayed in the film Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.

Daddario’s upcoming projects

Daddario has two exciting projects on the horizon. First, she is set to star in AMC’s Mayfair Witches premiering on January 5, 2023.

She recently took to Instagram to share the official trailer for the series, which dropped about a week ago. The series looks chilling and suspenseful as mysterious deaths and a seemingly haunted house plague Daddario’s character, Rowan Mayfair.

Meanwhile, Daddario was also recently cast in the film I Wish You All The Best, which is in early development with director Tommy Dorfman.

It is not known what Daddario’s role in the film is, but she is the only cast member attached to it so far.

I Wish You All The Best will be based off of the novel of the same name by Mason Deaver. The book tells the tale of a young nonbinary teen who goes on a journey of self-discovery after being thrown out by their parents and forced to live with their estranged sister.

Daddario’s career shows no sign of slowing down as she prepares to star in another film and TV series following her award-winning performance in The White Lotus.