Alexandra Daddario has been in the spotlight for years, but the actress recently made waves thanks to an unbuttoned magazine cover.

Alexandra shared her newest cover on Instagram for the enjoyment of her 22.7 million followers on the platform.

The White Lotus actress also shared two photos from her magazine spread, and she was all curves and beauty.

For her efforts, Alexandra received 887k likes and countless comments, many of them positive.

The lucky magazine with whom Alexandra graced her stunning presence was Men’s Journal.

Alexandra shared a cheeky caption referencing the magazine and the subheadings featured boldly around her image.

Alexandra Daddario stuns on Men’s Journal cover

Alexandra started the carousel strong, looking relaxed with a white background. She rocked an unbuttoned white shirt with a plunging neckline, giving her a braless appearance.

The white shirt played off the cool tones of her skin and brunette hair, creating a stunning picture. On top of the shirt, she wore suspenders and played with the straps, showing her dark manicure.

Alexandra’s makeup was captivating, with her signature bright-red lip contrasting her ice-blue eyes.

Her hair was also super glamorous, blowing in the wind with a side part and soft waves.

Alexandra stared at the camera with her piercing eyes and lips slightly parted.

Alexandra was sure to tag the team of creatives, stylists, and photographers who helped get her cover ready.

However, Alexandra didn’t stop at the cover; she had more content to share.

The second shot featured the beautiful actress barefoot in a study. She sat on the ground and inspected a vintage record with her dark tresses in an elegant updo.

Alexandra was braless again in a brown spaghetti-strap dress, a thigh-skimming skirt, and fur at the end of the garment.

Finally, Alexandra shared the cover photo without the magazine title and headlines.

Alexandra’s caption read, “I’m just here to help you build upper body mass and prepare for the holidays. ♥️ Thank you @mensjournal!”

The shoot had a fitness theme, which Alexandra has expressed a passion for in the past.

Alexandra Daddario’s Baywatch workout

Alexandra spoke to Women’s Health earlier this year, and she revealed that she felt stronger than ever, thanks to her trainer, Patrick Murphy.

Patrick has accumulated an impressive list of clients, including Keanu Reeves, Zac Efron, and now, Alexandra.

Alexandra gushed, “My back doesn’t hurt anymore, my posture is better — his approach is to keep you feeling good and your joints working. Looking stronger is just a bonus.”

Alexandra switched up her exercise to include strength training, a departure from her past habits.

Patrick shared some of Alexandra’s workout tools, including free weights, resistance bands, and machines.